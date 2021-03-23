Traffic Control Device Tape Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Global Traffic control device tapes: Overview

Traffic control device tapes, as its name implies is used to control traffic, including foot traffic and vehicle traffic. Traffic control device tapes are used as temporary traffic signal to redirect traffic during a hazard or whenever a road is closed. Traffic control device tapes are usually brightly colored, either in solid orange or orange-white combination. Traffic control device tapes includes marking tape and accessories for securing areas or directing traffic and pedestrians. Traffic control device tapes are reflective and are available in various high visibility colors and includes caution tape, danger tape, barricade tape, striped tape and large rolls of reflective sheeting. Traffic control device tapes provide high visibility in the dark and provides marking for work zones and other traffic control areas. Traffic control device tapes quickly provide a visual barricade around temporary hazards.

Traffic control device tapes are lightweight and can be stapled or nailed to posts or tied to fences or metal barricades. Traffic control device tapes are ideal for outdoor application. Traffic control device tapes are manufactured from 2 or 3 ply polyethylene co-extrusion process and are very durable. Traffic control device tapes are a type of Barricade tapes. Traffic control device tapes are brightly colored tapes often available in two-tone pattern of alternating yellow-black or red-white stripes. The words “caution” or “danger” is the lettering used on traffic control device tapes to warn the people of a situation containing a hazard. Traffic control device tapes are at least 2 mm thick and 3 inches wide. However, different manufacturers offer different sizes and thicknesses of traffic control device tapes.

Global Traffic control device tapes: Dynamics

Traffic control device tapes are made with durable, resilient, tear-proof plastic materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, or nylon. Traffic control device tapes are at least 2 mm thick and 3 inches wide. However, different manufacturers offer different sizes and thicknesses of traffic control device tapes. Traffic control device tapes are a type of barricade tapes. The demand for barricade tapes is expected to rise owing to the need for waring and caution signs on roads, construction sites and others. The rise in the demand for barricade tapes will eventually drive the market for global traffic control device tapes. Lot of inconvenience is caused in painting the caution and warning signs as it consumes a lot of time. The use of traffic control device tapes are an ideal choice to avoid such inconveniences. Traffic control device tapes are sturdy and it is expected that manufacturers have lucrative opportunities in biodegradable traffic control device tapes. Growth in the demand for traffic control device tapes is expected to grow due to cost effectiveness materials used for the manufacturing of traffic control device tapes. The reusability of the tape is another factor fueling the growth for traffic control device tapes. Non-adhesive polyethylene traffic control device tapes are widely used as they are strong, durable and long lasting. The below listed are the color combination of the traffic control device tapes for various applications.

Global Traffic control device tapes: Segmentation – On the basis of material the global traffic control device market is segmented into: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon & Others. On the basis of product type the global traffic control device market is segmented into: Adhesive & Non-adhesive

Global Traffic control device tapes: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geographic regions, the global barricade tape market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The market growth opportunities in developing countries such as India, Thailand and Mexico is high in comparison to matured market for Germany and US. India, China, Brazil etc. are expected to witness a healthy growth in the traffic control device tapes due to the rapid urbanization and growth of industrial projects.

Global Traffic control device tapes: Key Manufacturers

3M Company, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Inc, Nitto Denko Corp., Surface Shields, Scapa, Vibac & Advance Tapes International Ltd