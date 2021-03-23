Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2028

Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

Across the globe, the demand for paper packaging products is increasing day by day due to widespread ban on the plastic packaging products. Leading global brands have already shifted their packaging demand from plastic to paper. The primary focus of government authorities is to curb waste generated by the single use plastic packaging products such as carry bags, food-service disposables, etc. Therefore, it is noticed that several measures have already been taken by these authorities to ban single-use plastic products. The packaging companies are investing a large sum of money on research and development activities to develop a product that offer optimum protection and storage conditions to protect a product in transit.

The production of kraft pulp includes placing a chip of wood in pressurized vessel in the presence of sodium sulfide and hot caustic soda. The process of cooking dissolves phenolic material i.e. lignin that glues to the wood fibers. Bleached and unbleached hardwood kraft pulp is generally used to manufacture tissue papers, specialty papers, and woodfree coated and uncoated printing & writing papers. Some of the most important properties that need to be considered while manufacturing unbleached hardwood kraft pulp are species, age, density, moisture content, and the time that has elapsed after the cutting process of trees. Increasing focus of manufacturers toward achieving technological advancements and process optimization in the global unbleached hardwood kraft pulp market will in turn create a lasting impact in the packaging industry.

Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market: Market Dynamics

The products that are manufactured with unbleached hardwood kraft pulp are gaining strong foothold in the developed as well as in developing countries. With the increase in demand for paper-based packaging products, the demand for unbleached hardwood kraft pulp is also expected to witness continuous rise in the coming years. However, the unbleached hardwood kraft pulp provides less strength than softwood pulp made up of same pulping process. Therefore, the demand for unbleached hardwood kraft pulp could be outpaced by softwood kraft pulp in the coming years. Unbleached hardwood kraft pulp manufacturers face numerous challenges while manufacturing the pulp as the process is energy intensive and requires special attention and skilled workforce. The recent trend noticed in the unbleached hardwood kraft pulp market is the automation of existing facilities with the integration of artificial intelligence to streamline the manufacturing process. Machinery suppliers are engaged in research and development activities to help producers overcome manufacturing challenges.

Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market: Market Segmentation:

Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Segmentation: By Grade Type : Chemical Pulp, Semi-Chemical Pulp & Mechanical Pulp

Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Segmentation: By Application : Sack Paper, Tissue Paper, Corrugated Material, Printing & Writing Papers & Specialty Kraft and Wrapping Papers

Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the unbleached hardwood kraft pulp market in terms of consumption. However, the Europe and North America region account for largest market share in terms of production of unbleached hardwood kraft pulp globally. The India and China offer significant growth opportunities in the market with the increasing consumption of paper based packaging products. The pulp and paper industry is expected to grow continuously in next decade in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America region. Currently, in MEA, the demand for unbleached hardwood kraft pulp is largely fulfilled through imports from European region. However, the shifting focus of local entrepreneurs to venture into new businesses will drive high growth in unbleached hardwood kraft pulp market. It is noticed that the South East Asian countries also offer untapped growth potential in the global unbleached hardwood kraft pulp market.

Unbleached hardwood Kraft Pulp Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the unbleached hardwood kraft pulp market are Westrock Company, Canfor Corporation, Arbros Group, International Forest Products LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, Mondi Group, and Metsä Fibre Oy.