Video Games Advertising 2018 Global Market Key Players – BrightRoll, Flurry, Google, InMobi, AppNexus, Byyd – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Video Games Advertisingmarket status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Video Games Advertising market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing growth of the HDR technology. HDR is a technology for displaying a wider range of color tones with more emphasis on details.

The global Video Games Advertising market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video Games Advertising.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BrightRoll

Flurry

Google

InMobi

AppNexus

Byyd

Fiksu

IAD

Kiip

Matomy Media

Millennial Media

Platform One

MobPartner

MoPub

Tapjoy

SpotXchange

Tremor Video

TubeMogul

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reward-Based Video Game Advertising

Banner Video Game Advertising

Native Video Game Advertising

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Service Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Table Of Contents:

1 Video Games Advertising Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Games Advertising

1.2 Classification of Video Games Advertising by Types

1.2.1 Global Video Games Advertising Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Video Games Advertising Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Reward-Based Video Game Advertising

1.2.4 Banner Video Game Advertising

1.2.5 Native Video Game Advertising

1.3 Global Video Games Advertising Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Video Games Advertising Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Service Industry

1.3.4 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Video Games Advertising Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Video Games Advertising Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Video Games Advertising Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Video Games Advertising Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Video Games Advertising Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Video Games Advertising Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Video Games Advertising Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Video Games Advertising (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BrightRoll

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Video Games Advertising Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BrightRoll Video Games Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Flurry

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Video Games Advertising Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Flurry Video Games Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Google

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Video Games Advertising Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Google Video Games Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 InMobi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Video Games Advertising Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 InMobi Video Games Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 AppNexus

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Video Games Advertising Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AppNexus Video Games Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

