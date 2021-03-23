Visible Light Communications (VLC) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Visible light communication (VLC) is a data communications variant which uses visible light between 400 and 800 THz (780–375 nm). VLC is a subset of optical wireless communications technologies.
In 2018, the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visible Light Communications (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Axrtek
Avago Technologies
Casio Computer Co
Panasonic Corporation
Lvx Systems
Pure Li-Fi
Firefly Wireless Networks
Gallium Lighting
Koninklijke Philips
Nakagawa Laboratories
San’an Optoelectronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Access Points
Station Points
Market segment by Application, split into
Indoor Applications
Underwater Communications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Visible Light Communications (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Visible Light Communications (VLC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Access Points
1.4.3 Station Points
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Indoor Applications
1.5.4 Underwater Communications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size
2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Axrtek
12.1.1 Axrtek Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
12.1.4 Axrtek Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Axrtek Recent Development
12.2 Avago Technologies
12.2.1 Avago Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
12.2.4 Avago Technologies Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Casio Computer Co
12.3.1 Casio Computer Co Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
12.3.4 Casio Computer Co Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Casio Computer Co Recent Development
12.4 Panasonic Corporation
12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
12.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Lvx Systems
12.5.1 Lvx Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
12.5.4 Lvx Systems Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Lvx Systems Recent Development
Continued…….
