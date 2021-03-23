Vocal Biomarker Market Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Vocal Biomarker Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Vocal Biomarker Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vocal Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.

Vocal patterns have been used by clinical psychologists and psychoanalysts for analyzing personality traits of patients, and helping creation of headway in clinical and medical investigations. Recent breakthroughs in the healthcare sector have led to the development of a unique diagnostic tool known as vocal biomarker, by combining the concept of biological markers with the aforementioned methodology to analyze personality traits.

These vocal biomarkers are deemed to have immense potential in diagnosing disease based on vocal cues. As part of ongoing breakthroughs, a group of researchers from the New York University Langone Medical Center is developing a machine learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) system that would be capable of analyzing various voice characteristics that include rhythm, tone, and pitch from patients.

In 2018, the global Vocal Biomarker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Beyond Verbal Communication

Sonde Health

IBM

Cogito

…

Market analysis by product type

Frequency

Amplitude

Error Rate

Phonation Time

Pitch

Others

Market analysis by market

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vocal Biomarker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vocal Biomarker development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

