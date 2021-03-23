Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

VCI, Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor, is a sub-category of corrosion inhibitor compounds which are used to prevent metal products from corrosion for long duration of time. VCI packaging have sufficient vapor pressure to extract and release molecules from compound into the air. It follows electro-chemical process and forms a thin protective layer on the metal surface. VCI packaging does not alter properties of metal in any way. The VCI compounds are now extensively used in the packaging products to safeguard contents stored inside it. VCI compounds could be used to manufacture packaging products in different formats such as foams, papers, films, nettings, plastic molded products and other packaging components.

It is helpful in preventing corrosion and eliminates the need for any kind of protective coatings, oils, greases, etc. Some of the major players in the VCI packaging market are investing high chunks of money on research and development activities to prolong the life of metal products packed in the VCI packaging products. VCI compounds are impregnated onto the packaging materials and released when they come into contact with the metal products. Along with the corrosion protection features, VCI packaging products also provide moisture and dust barrier to the product. It modifies the environment and extends the life of metal products through providing optimum protection characteristics.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Across the globe, the demand for VCI packaging products have gained significant momentum in the last few years due to increasing necessity of corrosion protection features in the packaging products. Manufacturers are not only focusing to develop corrosion protection packaging but the packaging that also provides optimum protection from other contaminants such as moisture and dust. It should be noted that different types of metal require different packaging products. Therefore, companies are focusing to offer a variety of VCI packaging products that offer protection to wide range of metal products. A major challenging factor in the VCI packaging market is the inabilities of the existing manufacturers to develop effective VCI packaging products at technical front. Numerous challenges during manufacturing and high cost incurred make it difficult to compete in the market. Clustered challenges and high cost of raw materials result in indefinite hike in prices of VCI packaging products which in turn distress the demand in the market. Development of new and innovative VCI packaging products that serves large application segments would create an order of new opportunities in the market. Also, any technological advancement that results in cost-dipping could favor in bucketing new opportunities coming up in next few years in VCI packaging market.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Market Segmentation:

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market Segmentation: By Product Type : Paper & Plastic(Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride & Others)

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market Segmentation: By Product Type : Films(Stretch VCI Packaging Films & Shrink VCI Packaging Films), Protection Paper, Nettings & Others

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market Segmentation: By End Use Industry : Automotive & Allied Industries, Electrical & Electronic Components, Heavy Plant Machinery, Military Applications, Aerospace & Other Metal Engineering applications

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the VCI Packaging market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America followed by Europe dominates the global VCI packaging market. The demand for VCI packaging will increase gradually but at a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, it is still gaining momentum and expected to create substantial opportunities in next 4-5 years. Majority of demand in India and ASEAN region fulfilled through imports from developed nations. However, Japanese companies are creating strong impetus to escalate the current demand in the country with the launch of new and innovative products.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging market are Daubert Cromwell, Transcendia, Armor Protective Packaging, Branopac India Pvt. Ltd., Tech Corro, Zavenir Daubert, Tewes Corporation, Penguin Plastics Inc., Presto Products Company, and Muller LCS Inc.