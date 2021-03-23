Wooden Boxes Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018-2028

Wooden Boxes Market: An Overview

Wood is one of the most widely used packaging material in the rigid packaging industry. Wood is a natural product which is long-lasting and offers design variety, choice of surface and shape are concerned. Various wooden packaging solutions are used for packaging of goods. Wooden boxes are one of the widely used packaging solutions for retail and industrial packaging. Wooden boxes are made of various types of wood such as plywood, teak wood, bamboo wood, sandal wood and others. The demand for wooden boxes in the packaging market is rising owing to its lower impact to the environment as compared to other materials such as plastic and metal. The demand for wooden boxes is anticipated to escalate owing to the numerous benefits offered by them such as high resistance, sustainability, and recyclability along with the cost-effectiveness. The wooden boxes are designed to protect the packaged goods during shipping & transportation and ensure the safety of staff during shipping of the goods. The wooden boxes are made of different wood types like teakwood, plywood, sandal wood and others. Manufacturers offer wooden boxes for packaging of various goods such as food & beverages, building & construction, industrial machineries, automotive, electrical & electronics parts, and others.

Wooden Boxes Market: Dynamics

The market for wood packaging has witnessed significant growth in the past couple of decades. Wooden based packaging solutions such as boxes and crates offer several advantages over plastic packaging solutions such as sustainability, environmental-friendly, and recyclability along with cost-effectiveness.

The global market for wooden boxes is primarily driven by building & construction and industrial machinery packaging owing to their rigidity and resistance against breakage and deformation. The design and structure of wooden boxes provides humidity regulation and good ventilation for improving the shelf-life of the food products such as fruits and vegetables. Various automotive parts are packaged in the wooden boxes for impact resistance and safe shipping & transportation. Owing to these factors the global market is expected to have high growth and have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors that might hamper the growth of the global market for wooden boxes. One of the factors is the availability of alternative better packaging solutions such as bulk containers made of metals such as stainless steel, aluminum etc. Furthermore, the raw material used for manufacturing wooden boxes directly affects the environment.

Wooden Boxes Market: Segmentation

The global market for wooden boxes has been characterized based on wood type, application, and end-use.

On the basis of wood type, the global wooden boxes market has been segmented as: Teakwood, Sandal Wood, Bamboo Wood, Ply Wood & Other Wood

On the basis of application, the global wooden boxes market has been segmented as: Retail Packaging & Industrial Packaging

On the basis of end-use industry, the global wooden boxes market has been segmented as: Food & Beverages Packaging, Electrical & Electronics Packaging, Building & Construction Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Automotive Packaging & Other Industrial Packaging

Wooden Boxes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global wooden boxes market has been divided into seven key regions which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Europe wooden boxes market is expected to have a positive outlook, which can be attributed to the stringent regulations against usage of plastic. Also, consumers in the developed countries are now more concerned about the harmful effects of prolonged usage of plastic. This is expected to fuel the demand for wooden boxes in retail packaging applications.

Wooden Boxes Market: Key Players

Following are some of the key players operating in the global wooden boxes market: Green Pack Industries, Nefab Group, EMBALEX, S.L.U., Napa Wooden Box Co. and more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global wooden boxes market during the forecast period.