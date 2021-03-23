Wrapping Machine Market: Trends, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

An automatic or semiautomatic machine used in piece-by-piece wrapping of mass-produced articles (such as candy, soap, and razor blades) or in wrapping of predetermined quantities of merchandise (such as pastry, sugar, and cigarettes).

A wrapping machine usually consists of a wrapping mechanism; a transporting device that receives, moves, and unloads the articles; rolls of wrapping material or a magazine with previously prepared labels (frequently both rolls and a magazine are used); and a gluing device and sometimes a counting mechanism. Depending on the construction of the wrapping machine, the articles are wrapped either on a line or on a turntable, with a periodic displacement from one operating member of the wrapping mechanism to another such member. One-, two-, or three-layer packaging can be done. Wrapping materials used include paper, cellophane, and foil. A wrapping machine can be used as an independent unit or as a part of an automatic prepacking and packaging machine. Capacity of an automatic wrapping machine for confectionary products (for instance, candy) can be as high as 600 pieces per minute; for semiautomatic machines it is from 120 to 130 pieces per minute.

The major players in the global Wrapping Machines market:

Aetna Group (Italy)

SIAT (Italy)

TLM (Italy)

PIERI (Italy)

ULMA (Spain)

Orion (USA)

Phoenix (USA)

ARPAC (USA)

AWS (Australia)

Fuji Machinery (Japan)

TAM (Japan)

Nippon Polystr (Japan)

Dyehome (China)

YOUNGSUN (China)

Sinolion (China)

