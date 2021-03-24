Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In insurance, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) is a policy that pays benefits to the beneficiary if the cause of death is an accident. This is a limited form of life insurance which is generally less expensive.

In 2018, the global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal Injury Claims

Road Traffic Accidents

Work Accidents

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Personal Injury Claims

1.4.3 Road Traffic Accidents

1.4.4 Work Accidents

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Market Size

2.2 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 Assicurazioni Generali

12.2.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

12.3 China Life Insurance

12.3.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.4 MetLife

12.4.1 MetLife Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 MetLife Revenue in Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 MetLife Recent Development

12.5 PingAn

12.5.1 PingAn Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 PingAn Revenue in Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 PingAn Recent Development

Continued…….

