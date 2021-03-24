Application Delivery Network Market Estimated at an impressive CAGR of 10.6% by 2028

Extensively in use for applications in retail, arts, entertainment, and recreation, application delivery network technology are also finding wide applicability in several other industry verticals such as finance & insurance, educational services, public administration, healthcare & social assistance, and manufacturing.

Deployment of application delivery network platforms catalyzes the application delivery process at data centers, in addition to facilitating the application responsiveness and application load time. The key objective of the application delivery network is to enhance the user experience and deploy technologies that improve network security and latency. These advantages will continue to boost the adoption of application delivery network by businesses in the near future.

Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a study that forecasts a robust growth outlook for the global application delivery network (ADN) market over a decade-old period, 2018-2028. Estimated at an impressive CAGR of 10.6%, the market for application delivery network will reportedly observe strong growth in the years to come owing to expanding applicability.

Vendors Maintaining the Focus on Specialized Application Delivery Network for Different End-Users

In the application delivery network market, established vendors are undertaking research initiatives to develop specialized application delivery network equipment for different end-users, such as cloud service providers and telecommunication service providers, among other enterprise networks. Application delivery networking platforms integrated with application control and classification features are enabling enterprises to control the flow of applications over the network.

Application visibility and control features are allowing enterprises to fulfill the regulatory needs while knowing the type, nature, and other parameters of applications running across the application delivery network. These benefits offered by application delivery networks enable enterprises to offer better service, control expenditure and provide effective security. Mission-critical applications are protected and non-business applications do not overrun the application delivery network. This trend is expected to play a major role in accelerating the adoption of application delivery network services on a global scale.

Application-related advancements in application delivery networks, responses to customer devices and innovations in real-time decision-making, and features such as compression, routing, & other probable transformations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the global application delivery network market. Big Data is expected to be leveraged to further enhance advanced networking and network analytics. This factor is expected to drive automation and enhance application delivery networking abilities during the forecast period.

Equally Strong Adoption of Application Delivery Network among SMEs & Large Enterprises

Various SMEs in emerging markets are focusing on utilizing application delivery network platforms and the internet to enhance their market diffusion. Large organizations are focusing on providing an interactive and engaging digital experience that relies on heavy multimedia content. This is likely to increase the loading time of webpages and other applications due to increasing congestion and traffic on the internet. Customer engagement is vital for the sustenance of enterprise businesses and is becoming increasingly challenging with continuous fluctuations in online economic conditions characterized by intense competition. This is expected to increase the deployment of content and application delivery networks for the efficient delivery of web- and application-based static and dynamic content during the forecast period.

Application delivery networks ensure the availability, speed, and security of applications. A suite of technologies is delivered over a special network, which is designed to maximize the overall performance of applications. The distribution of network traffic across multiple servers is often required to enhance application responsiveness. Unlike content delivery networks, which deliver static content, application delivery networks optimize the delivery and acceleration of dynamic content.

Geographically, the application delivery network market in North America is estimated to continue to hold the largest share of the global application delivery network market throughout the forecast period, owing to the focus of enterprises on enhancing web and application-based market diffusion. The South Asian application delivery network market is expected to witness a comparatively higher application delivery network procurement owing to the focus of companies and governments on accommodating the next-generation applications in the region.

Some of the key players in the global application delivery network market report include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Dell Inc.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Verizon; Oracle; A10 Networks, Inc.; Symantec Corporation; Array Networks, Inc.; F5 Networks, Inc.; Aryaka Networks; Radware; and Riverbed Technology.