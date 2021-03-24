Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service Market Growth Analysis, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality first-hand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Software would be available in various forms. They could be bifurcated into open-source, freemium and proprietary.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Augmented and Virtual Reality Software and Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Freeware

Freemium

One-Time License

Subscription

Others

Segmentation by application:

Education

Sport

Military

Medicine

Hospitality

Fashion

Gaming

Business

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mozilla

Google

Apple

Pixar

Facebook

Amazon

BMW

Zappar

Briovr

High Fidelity

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives