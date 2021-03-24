Automatic Clotting Timer Systems Market Latest Advancements & Market Outlook 2018 to 2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Well-Suited System for Point-of-Care Testing

Automatic clotting timer system is a coagulation instrument designed to determine coagulation endpoints in whole blood, plasma samples and citrated whole blood. Automatic clotting timer systems are well appropriate for all point-of-care testing situations. They offer flexibility in cardiovascular and vascular surgery, cardiac catheterization laboratories, hemodialysis units and critical care units. Automatic clotting timer systems are available in variety of models to monitor heparin at proper level. Automatic clotting timer systems measure high range activated clotting time (HR-ACT), Low range activated clotting time (LR- ACT), Heparinase test (HC) and recalcified activate clotting time.

These systems are also used for measuring citrate prothrombin time, prothrombin time, activated partial thromboplastin time, and citrated partial thromboplastin time. These all tests are run quickly, easily and reliably by automatic clotting timer systems. The demand for automatic clotting timer system will increase due to point-of-care testing in surgical procedures. Many of automatic clotting timer systems are microprocessor-controlled systems. The clotting time results are displayed on a screen. Automated clotting timer systems provide long-term data storage and retrieval with access of previous patient’s data. Test outcomes are stored in systems on which test will accomplished. Automated clotting timer systems have availability to transfer data externally and enhance the systems flexibility.

Requirement of Clotting Timer in Cardiopulmonary Bypass

Automated clotting timer systems are used for both bedside and intraoperative monitoring of heparin therapy in setting of invasive or operative procedures. The automated clotting timer systems are mostly used in dialysis, cardiac catheterization, intra-aortic balloon pumping, angiography, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), vascular surgery valve replacement, and cardiopulmonary bypass graft surgery. Point-of-care testing is must needed in cardiac surgeries. For running cardiac bypass surgery accurate blood diagnosis results are required. Automated clotting timer systems can be used in all the phases of preoperative surgery. Clotting time test is most commonly used test in hematology testing. Preoperative blood test reduces both perioperative blood loss and rate of transfusion of allogeneic blood products in hemostatic procedures. Automated clotting timer systems are basically based on algorithm-based hemostatic treatment based on viscoelastic point-of-care coagulation testing. Automated clotting timer systems are beneficial and must needed in surgical processes. These systems analyze how quickly small blood vessels in your skin close up and stop bleeding.

Automatic Clotting Timer Systems Market Assessment by Product Type

Factors Driving the Automatic Clotting Timer Systems Market

The global market for automatic clotting timer systems is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of automated hemostasis instrument, technological advancements, and high sensitivity of point-of-care testing. Increasing blood-related disorders, high incidence of cardiovascular disorders and rising geriatric population are other factors that propel the growth of the global automatic clotting timer systems market. Factors such as systems portability, connectivity, accuracy, timely results, and ease of use have increased the demand for automatic clotting timer systems. Slow adoption of advanced automatic clotting timer systems in emerging economies and high cost of fully automated systems will hamper the growth of automatic clotting timer systems market.

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing

Several technologies are used in point-of-care monitoring of clotting time in outpatient clinics, cardiac surgery units, intensive care units and dialysis units. High range and low range activated clotting time, prothrombin time, activated partial thromboplastin time using whole blood specimens are measured using point-of-care automated clotting timer systems. Quality control and assurance of point-of-care testing is important owing of danger of adverse reaction to anticoagulation therapy. Variety of technologies have been developed for point-of-care testing depending on the usage. Anti-coagulated plasma or whole blood specimens can be utilized, depending on the systems used. Automatic clotting timer systems are used for monitor heparinization during point-of-care cardiopulmonary surgery and vascular catheterization in the coronary care unit. The immediate accessibility of test results can significantly improve the clinical care.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will continue to dominate the global market due to the availability of advanced technologies and more number of clinical laboratory tests. Europe is expected to hold second large market share in the global automatic clotting timer systems market due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific will provide growth opportunities to the players in the automatic clotting timer systems market due to number of factors such as presence of large geriatric population, increasing healthcare infrastructure and increasing funding and investment towards the automated hemostasis products.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global automatic clotting timer systems market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Werfen Life Group, S.A., Alere Inc., Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., International Technidyne, Edison, NJ, Sysmex Corporation, Helena Laboratories, etc. Majority of automatic clotting timer systems are available as point-of-care tests. However, the point-of-care automatic clotting timer systems market offers a global opportunity to its manufacturers, as they are the common tests performed globally. Increasing usage of these systems has created ample opportunities for the manufactures to come up with more effective solutions over the forecast period.