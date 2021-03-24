GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Bariatric Surgery Devices — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Bariatric Surgery Devices currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Bariatric Surgery Devices pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Bariatric Surgery Devices under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Bariatric Surgery Devices and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Key Players:

3DT Holdings LLC

Allurion Technologies, Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

BAROnova Inc

BFKW, LLC

Boston Scientific Corp

C. R. Bard Inc

Columbia University

EndoRetics Inc.

EndoVx Inc

Gelesis Inc

GI Dynamics Inc

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Innovia LLC

Johns Hopkins University

Medi-Globe GmbH

MetaModix, Inc

Mmtc, Inc.

Nanyang Technological University

Obalon Therapeutics Inc

Precision Medical Devices Inc

ReShape Lifesciences Inc

Satiety Inc

Sensate LLC

Silhouette Medical, Inc.

SLIMEDICS LTD

Spatz FGIA, Inc

The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation

TransEnterix Inc

Tulip Medical Ltd.

UAS LifeSciences LLC

University of Florida

University of Miami

ValenTx Inc

Vibrynt, Inc.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction

3 Products under Development

4 Bariatric Surgery Devices — Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

5 Bariatric Surgery Devices Companies and Product Overview

6 Bariatric Surgery Devices- Recent Developments

