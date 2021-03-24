Biocide Market by Application, Demand, Regional Trends, Drivers, Restraints & Future Opportunities During Forecast Period 209-2025 Along with Top Key Players like Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Thor Group Limited, Troy Corporation, Nalco Champion and Arch Chemicals Inc.

Global Biocide Market report covers the analysis based on drivers, restraints and future opportunities that are expected to influence the revenue during the forecast period. Additional tools such as the Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are included to give a holistic market view. The market revenue forecast is provided up to 2025, with 2015 to 2017 representing the real-time historical sales with an annual forecast period between 2018 and 2025.

Request Sample Copy of This Research Report:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/438

Biocide Market: Key Players are AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Thor Group Limited, Troy Corporation, LANXESS, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Nalco Champion and Arch Chemicals Inc. among others.

The Global Biocide Market size is estimated to be worth USD 13.76 billion by 2025 due to the increasing demand for the product in applications such as water treatment, paints & coatings and food & beverages among others. Rising need for extensive water treatment processes to address the growing demand for clean water globally, is the primary key factor attributing to the growth of the global market.

The rising need for safe packaged food serves as a driving factor for the food and beverage industry, thereby, driving the Global Biocide Market growth. Increasing government investments for waste water treatment across the region has further aggravated the demand of biocides. For instance, India’s wastewater infrastructure capital expenditure is projected to increase by 83% over the next five years. This is to present immense lucrative opportunities for biocide manufacturers.

Get more details about Global Biocide Market:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/biocide-market

Biocide Market: Segmentation

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Phenol

Organosulfurs

Nitrogen

Organic Acids

Halogen Compounds

Metallic Compounds

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Paints & coatings

Food & Beverages

HVAC

Personal Care

Fuels

Boilers

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons for the study:

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global biocide market

While studying the market, we observed that phenolic compounds is projected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the requirement of microbial protection for a wide number of applications across the globe.

The global biocide market has been mainly driven by the increased demand for water treatment across the globe.

The water treatment application is projected to witness fastest growth in the coming years owing to rising need for clean water for domestic and industrial purposes.

For Any Query on the Biocide Market:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/438

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414