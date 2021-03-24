Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market 2017 In-depth Analysis On Key Players, Opportunities, User Demand, Growth & Forecast 2027

Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is normally found in embryonic entodermal epithelium. Carcinoembryonic antigen is a group of glycoprotein present in the body fluids of the fetus and embryo and in the gastrointestinal tract. Carcinoembryonic antigen is also present in the mucosal cells of the colorectum, gastrointestinal cells, and small amounts are present in the blood. Carcinoembryonic antigen is produced by the gastrointestinal tissues during the development of fetal. CEA is not present in the healthy adults but cancer patients show concentrations of CEA. A carcinoembryonic antigen test is generally a blood test that measures the amount of carcinoembryonic antigen protein in the blood.

The test is also used to manage and diagnose certain types of cancers like breast cancer, colorectal or colon cancer, cancer of the gastrointestinal tract, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer and others. The sensitivity of carcinoembryonic antigen is low for early colon cancer patients. The Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) test is especially used for cancers of the rectum and large intestine. Carcinoembryonic antigen is one of the most commonly used tumor markers globally. But its primary significance is in colorectal cancer.

According to WHO, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and accounted for 8.8 million death in 2015. Globally, nearly 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Around one third of deaths from cancer are due to the 5 leading behavioral and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, high demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures in cancer and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure. Rapidly increasing geriatric population who are prone to chronic medical conditions including cancer is likely to drive the market growth. In addition, the introduction and constant development of the novel immunological techniques like the radioimmunoassay is expected to increase the demand for carcinoembryonic antigen tests. However, the risk of infections by CEA testing will restrain the market growth of the global carcinoembryonic antigen during the projected period.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market: Segmentation

The global carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) market is classified on the basis of application type, end user, and geography.

Based on application type, the global carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) Market is segmented into the following:

Colorectal cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer

Others

Based on end user, the global carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Cancer centers

Research centers

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market: Overview

Based on the application type, the global carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) Market is segmented into colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and others. Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) application in colorectal cancer dominated the overall market. Increasing consumption of alcohol increases the growth of colorectal cancer. Breast cancer is expected to be the fastest growing application segment due to the rising demand for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), increasing number of female population above 50 years and cosmetic surgeries. Based on end user, the global carcinoembryonic antigen market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer centers and research centers.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America expected to dominate the global market for carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) market due to the high incidence rates of cancer, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and high patient awareness levels in the region. The presence of available opportunities and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost the growth of the carcinoembryonic antigen market growth in APEJ region over the forecast period.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global carcinoembryonic antigen market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Lee Biosolutions, Inc., and RayBiotech, Inc. Manufacturers face difficult price-based competition and are also under endless pressure to introduce technologically new advanced products.