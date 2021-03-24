Cardiac Valvulotome Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario up to 2028

Cardiac valvulotome is a self-centered and self-sizing device which is used for the cutting the vein valve. The cardiac valvulotome is used for the treatment of vascular disorder and more specifically to disrupt the valve of the vein. The self-centering feature of cardiac valvulotome help to keep hoops in the center of the vein while cutting the vein valve. Also due to this self-centering feature of cardiac valvulotome, cutting blades are adjusted to the internal diameter of the vein before processing to cut the vein valve. Modified cardiac valvulotome includes hydrophilic coatings and co-extruded sheath which provides higher lubricity to cardiac valvulotome. The fundamental characteristic of cardiac valvulotome are equivalent to the predicate device which are also used during the treatment of vascular disorder. The used of cardiac valvulotome for the treatment of vascular disorder has decreased the wound necrosis which has led to faster patient recovery. There are various advantages of cardiac valvulotome over the predicate device, which include enhanced trackability of cardiac valvulotome; cardiac valvulotome does not require fluoroscopy; cardiac valvulotome allows easier insertion into the distal saphenous vein.

Cardiac Valvulotome Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the growth of cardiac valvulotome market in the rising prevalence of vascular disorder throughout the globe. Moreover increasing adoption of people in developing countries for the vascular surgery is also supposed to boost the revenue growth of cardiac valvulotome market over the forecast period. Additionally, the focus of leading manufacturer of cardiac valvulotome to collaborate with distributors of developing countries to upsurge their revenue growth from cardiac valvulotome. Also, the rising awareness campaign by the non-governmental organization about the treatment of vascular disorder is expected to fuel the growth of cardiac valvulotome market over the next decade. On other hand, lack of healthcare infrastructure and medical professional in under developing economies is expected to deter the growth of cardiac valvulotome market to some extent. The lack of reimbursement scenario for vascular surgery in majority of the developing countries may also hamper the growth of cardiac valvulotome market over the forecast period.

Cardiac Valvulotome Market: Segmentation

The global cardiac valvulotome market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type cardiac valvulotome market is segmented into following:

Expandable Cardiac Valvulotome

Over the Wire Cardiac Valvulotome

Other

Based on end user cardiac valvulotome market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Centers

Cardiac Valvulotome Market: Market Overview

The global cardiac valvulotome market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of vascular disorder. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. which accounts 1 in every 3 deaths as per the analysis by American Academy of Cardiology. It has been estimated by American Academy of Cardiology that about 92.1 million people are living with the cardiovascular disease in U.S. According to WHO, 17.9 million people die every year with cardiovascular disease which is estimated to be 31% of all deaths caused worldwide. By product type, expandable cardiac valvulotome is expected to dominate the global cardiac valvulotome market due to its additional features. Among all end user, hospitals segment is expected to gain the maximum share for cardiac valvulotome market though the majority of the cardiovascular surgery occur in the hospitals. Cardiac catheterization center segment is anticipated to grow at faster rate among all end user segment for global cardiac valvulotome market.

Cardiac Valvulotome Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, cardiac valvulotome market is classified into seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global cardiac valvulotome market due rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease in U.S. After North America cardiac valvulotome market is then followed by Europe due to high healthcare infrastructure in this region. APEC and China is the fastest growing region for global cardiac valvulotome market owing to rising geriatric population in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative region for cardiac valvulotome market due to lack of medical professionals in this region.

Cardiac Valvulotome Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Cardiac Valvulotome market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pelegrina Medical, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Andramed GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, and others.