Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2022

This report describes and evaluates the global market for chemical fertilizers. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period. This report covers only chemical fertilizers, defined as synthetically manufactured fertilizers.

The global market for chemical fertilizers reached a value of nearly $104.9 billion in 2018, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3% since 2014. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +3.7% to nearly $121.3 billion by 2022.

Such growth as there was in the historic period resulted from growth in emerging markets, government support, a low interest environment, government subsidies and intensive farming techniques. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were safety regulations, erratic rainfall, overcapacity in food production, and rising prices for natural gas. Going forward, global population growth, economic growth, and adoption of advanced technologies will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rising interest rates, reductions in free trade, soil erosion, government regulations, increasing use of bio-fertilizers, alternative farming practices, and rising demand for organic food products.

The market can be segmented by type of nutrient into nitrogen, phosphate and potash. In terms of value, nitrogen accounted for the largest share of the fertilizers market in 2018 at 53.6%. The potash market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.1%. Major drivers of the potash market segment include economic growth and the adoption of advanced technologies.

The nitrogen fertilizers market can be further segmented by type into urea, nitrogen – ammonium phosphate, nitrogen – others (other nitrogen fertilizers), nitrogen – NPK, ammonium sulphate, and calcium ammonium nitrate. In terms of volume, urea accounted for the largest share of the nitrogen market in 2018 at 46.4%. The urea segment is expected to decline at a CAGR of -0.1%.

The phosphate fertilizers market can be further segmented by type into SSP, TSP, phosphate – ammonium phosphate, phosphate – NPK, and phosphate – Others (other phosphate fertilizers),. In terms of volume, phosphate – ammonium phosphate accounted for the largest share of the phosphate market by type in 2018, at 50.3%.

The potash fertilizers market can be further segmented by type into potassium chloride, potassium sulphate, potash-NPK, and potash-others (other potash based fertilizers). In terms of volume, potassium chloride accounted for the largest share of the potash market by type in 2018, at 56.4%.

The fertilizers market in this report is also segmented by the use of fertilizers in the cultivation of crops such as cereals, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, and others. From 2014 to 2018 the largest segment of the market segmented by type of crop was fertilizers used for growing cereals and the fastest-growing segment was for growing oilseeds. The fertilizers market in this report is also segmented by application into broadcasting, drop spreading/placement, fertigation and foliar spray. From 2014 to 2018 the largest segment of the market segmented by methods of application was by broad casting and the fastest-growing segment was fertigation.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific is the largest market for the chemical fertilizers industry, accounting for 43.0% of the global market. It was followed by North America, South America, and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and South America will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 12.7% and 9.5% respectively. This is followed by Eastern Europe and Western Europe, where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% and 3.6% respectively.

The fertilizers market is fairly fragmented; this is mainly due to the large number of small entities which are focused on local markets and the variety of competitors offering different products in the market, which has low barriers to entry. However, small numbers of large entities command significant market shares. The top five competitors in the market made up 33.0% of the total market in 2017. Major players in the market are Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc., and Israel Chemicals ltd.

The global chemicals market, of which the fertilizers market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $3,375.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 1.0% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to nearly $4,241.6 billion by 2022. Fertilizers were the tenth largest segment in 2018, accounting for 3.1% of the chemicals market, at $104.9 billion. The ethyl alcohol and other basic organic chemicals market is the largest segment of the global chemicals market, accounting for 26.5% of the total, worth $893.8 billion. This segment has grown at a CAGR of 0.8% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The plastic material and resins segment was the second largest, accounting for 15.1% of the global chemicals market, worth $509.6 billion.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the chemical fertilizers market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The chemical fertilizers global market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the chemical fertilizers market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global chemical fertilizers market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter includes analysis covering the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting the global chemical fertilizers market.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers’ survey findings in the global chemical fertilizers market.

• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the chemical fertilizers market for 2018. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the chemical fertilizers market. Segments of the market are also by types of nutrient, crop category and application method.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global chemical fertilizers market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the chemical fertilizers market size, percentage of GDP, and average chemical fertilizers market expenditure.

• Macro Comparison By Country – The chemical fertilizers market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the chemical fertilizers market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average chemical fertilizers expenditure.

• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value by all the regions and 12 countries covered in the report.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global chemical fertilizers market, market shares and company profiles for the large players such as Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Israel Chemicals Ltd.

• Market Background – This section describes the chemicals market of which the chemical fertilizers market is a part. This chapter includes the global chemicals market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, drivers and restraints of the chemicals market, and regional and country analyses for the chemicals market.

• Opportunities and Strategies – Opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By type of nutrient – nitrogen, phosphate and potash

By crop category – cereals, oilseeds, vegetables, fruits and others

By method of application – broadcasting, drop spreading, fertigation and foilar spray

Companies Mentioned: Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, chemical fertilizers market indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

