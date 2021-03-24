CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Pune, India – May 2, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.

Scope of the Report:

In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.

Global market shows a high concentration in the production of CNC machine by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.

As a growing industry, investors are optimism on this industry. In the future, more and more investors will enter into this industry. For the existing companies, to invest much more on R&D and keep continuous innovation to enhance competitiveness is the development trend.

The worldwide market for CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.8% over the next five years, will reach 28900 million US$ in 2024, from 32200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

Körber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU NTC

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MHI

SAMAG

SMTCL

Qinchuan

KMTCL

DMTG

HDCNC

Yunnan Xiyi

Shandong FIN

Yuhuan CNC

Qinghai Huading

TONTEC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 CNC Lathe

1.2.2 CNC Milling Machine

1.2.3 CNC Grinding machine

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Machinery manufacturing

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Aerospace & defense

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Yamazaki Mazak

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Yamazaki Mazak CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DMG Mori Seiki

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DMG Mori Seiki CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 TRUMPF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TRUMPF CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AMADA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AMADA CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Okuma Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Okuma Corporation CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 MAG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 MAG CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 JTEKT Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 JTEKT Corporation CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

