Concentrated Solar Power Industry: Global Market Analysis 2015-2025, Size, Scope, Structure, Competitive Landscape, Drivers, Key Players, Major Regions, Segmentation by Products, Types, Applications, Regions and Technology

In this report, the Global Concentrated Solar Power market was valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period.

provides extensive insight and analysis of the Concentrated Solar Power Market over the next eight years (2015-2025)

Growing concerns towards depletion of fossil fuels, stringent government rules and guidelines to control the increasing carbon footprint and the ability of concentrated solar power systems to supply dispatchable power is predicted to drive the growth of the market. Concentrated solar power systems utilizes mirrors to concentrate a large area of sunlight on a small area for generating solar power. When the concentrated light is converted to heat; the heat is then channeled through a conventional generator and electricity is generated.

Concentrating solar power systems can be used for grid-connected applications of up to 100 MW. It is considered as an attractive renewable energy option in the sunbelt regions across the globe, as the amount of power generated by a concentrating solar power plant depends on the amount of direct sunlight collected by the collector panels. With many other options available, such as photovoltaic cells, concentrated solar power system is the cheapest form of solar at utility-scale which is about ten times cheaper than photovoltaic combined with battery for storage.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on technology segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Parabolic trough

• Solar tower

• Linear FRESNEL

• Dish/Engine systems

On the basis on the component, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Solar field

• Power block

• Thermal energy storage system

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Residential

• Commercial & Utilities

• Industrial

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of concentrated solar power for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in concentrated solar power market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Brightsource Energy, Areva, eSolar, Acciona, Solar Millennium, Abengoa, Solar Reserve, Siemens, GE, Aalborg CSP and ACWA Power. GE Renewable Energy in February 2017 announced to offer equipment for the first commercial integrated solar-wind hybrid power generation project in the industry. It is the 4.6MW community based project in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, developed by Juhl Energy which uses two 2.3-116 wind turbines from GE Renewable Energy’s portfolio. Other players are similarly involved in innovations for their strategic growth.

