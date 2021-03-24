Conductive Inks Market 2019 Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2023 Forecasts Report

Conductive Inks Market Overview

Conductive Inks are made using by infusing graphite or other conductive materials into ink that when printed, change into an object conducting electricity. These inks address a range of applications in the consumer electronics, energy, and utility industries.

The global Conductive Inks Market is increasingly gaining momentum owing to the properties these inks offer to various products such as laying down a modern conductive traces economically, forming the same conductive traces on relevant substrates. For instance; etching copper from copper plated substrates.

Attributing to these advantageous properties, Conductive Inks find its applications in some burgeoning industries like Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Packaging, and Utilities, among others. These inks are widely consumed across the automotive industry which is expansively growing to witness high selling rates. Resultantly, Conductive Inks enjoy a great demand & its market enjoys an extensive traction worldwide. Attributing to the improving economic conditions & urbanization over the past few years, this market has escalated immensely garnering a huge prominence.

Ask for Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1903

Top Key Players:

Dupont, Henkel AG & Co

Johnson Matthey

Parker Chromerics

Creative Material Inc

Vorbeck Materials Corporation

Pchem Associates

Novacentrix

Conductive Inks Market Competitive Analysis:

Manufacturers operating in this highly competitive market strive to deliver the best quality, reliable and consistent pure, high-quality products based on innovative technologies. They strive to develop the ability to tailor products to the requested specifications such as customized/bulk packaging and special requirements. Product launch, M&A activities, collaboration remain key strategies for the market players to churn the competitive advantages.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

May 24, 2018 – NanoCnet (US), a start-up company involved in development and commercialization of a different type of nanosilver material launched its new product – SilverStrandTM. The invention is a new generation of durable, flexible, and stable silver nano-materials to be used in the flexible electronics and related industries.

May 09, 2018 – Creative Materials (US) a leading company involved in designing, development, and custom manufactures specialty electronic inks introduced its new product – 127-50. This innovative product is an electrically conductive and resistive hydro-active ink and coating. The conductivity of 127-50 increases as the humidity increases

Conductive Inks Market Segmentation:

The report is segmented in to three Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Product Types : Comprises – Silver Conductive Inks, Dielectric Inks, Electrically Conductive Inks, Copper Conductive Inks, and Carbon Inks among others

By Applications : Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Packaging and Utilities, among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Conductive Inks Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market of Conductive Inks Market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the augmented uptake of the product in some burgeoning industries like Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Packaging, and Utilities, among others in some of the countries such as India, Japan & China. Furthermore, factors such as availability of low-cost raw material, land and moderately regulatory framework are contributing to the regional market growth.

European countries such as Italy, Spain, the UK, and Germany are expected to be the prominent consumer markets due to the increased expenditure on innovation and growing purchasing power of consumers. Additionally, the growth attributes to the implementation of new rules and regulations proposed by the government to follow Conductive Inks rather than solvents in the industry. Simultaneously, extensive use of paints & coatings by the major automobile manufacturers existing in Germany will be providing impetus to the regional market growth.

North America is projected to perceive a substantial growth in the Conductive Inks market owing to the increased uptake of the product in the packaging sector. Moreover, rising investments from the end-user industries are likely to drive the regional market during the assessment period.