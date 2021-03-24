Contraceptives: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Hormonal contraceptives are primarily used to prevent unintended pregnancy; however, some of these contraceptives are also approved or used off-label for other health conditions, particularly menstrual-related disorders. This report focuses on female hormonal contraceptives used for birth control as well as other non-contraceptive benefits distinct from their ability to prevent pregnancy. Female hormonal contraceptives are used in women of reproductive age, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) refers to all women ages 15–49 years.

GlobalData estimates the 2017 sales for the contraceptives market at approximately $6.34 billion across the 8MM, encompassing the US, the five major European countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Japan, and China. By 2027, GlobalData expects the overall market to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% to reach sales of $8.24 billion over the 10-year period. The Chinese market is anticipated to grow the fastest, recording a CAGR of 6.2%, while the US, 5EU, and Japan will each record CAGRs of 4.8%, -0.5%, and -1.1%, respectively. At the end of 2027, the US will contribute around 63.5% of global sales, while the 5EU, Japan, and China will account for 78.6%, 16.7%, and 4.7% of global sales, respectively.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873931

Key Questions Answered:

— Combination oral contraceptives (COCs) have dominated the contraceptives market for many years. However, there has been an increased usage of other contraceptive routes of administration, such as hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs), vaginal rings, and subcutaneous implants. What are the treatment trends during the forecast period? What factors do women take into account when choosing a contraceptive?

— There are considerably high unmet needs within the indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the contraceptives market?

— How will the entrance of the five late stage pipeline drugs affect the global contraceptive treatment landscape?

Scope:

– Overview of contraceptives, including patterns of treatment, unmet needs and opportunity, current treatment landscape, pipeline drug analysis, and R&D strategies.

— Annualized contraceptives market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2017 and forecast for ten years to 2027.

— Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the contraceptives market.

— Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

— Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global contraceptives market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buy:

The report will enable you to —

— Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.

— Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global contraceptives market.

— Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global contraceptives market in future.

— Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

— Track drug sales in the global contraceptives market from 2017–2027.

— Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873931

Key Players:

Agile Therapeutics

Allergan

Antares Pharma Bayer

ContraMed

Exeltis Germany

Evofem Biosciences

Fuji Pharma Co.

Merck

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

The Population Council

Sebela Pharma

Therapeutics MD

Viramal Ltd

Key Points from TOC:

2 Contraceptives: Executive Summary

2.1 Moderate Growth in the Contraceptives Market Is Expected Between 2017 and 2027, Driven by US and China Sales

2.2 Developers Targeting Other Female Health Conditions in Addition to Contraception

2.3 The Contraceptives Market Is Still in Need of Therapeutics with Better Safety Profiles

2.4 Significant Opportunity Remains in Chinese and Japanese Contraceptives Markets

2.5 The Diverse Late-Stage Pipeline Offers Women More Options for Contraception

2.6 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Contraception

4.2 Other Indications

5 Current Treatment Options

5.1 Overview

6 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hormonal Contraceptives with Reduced Adverse Reactions

6.3 Non-hormonal Contraceptives

6.4 Better Compliance and Adherence to Contraceptives

6.5 Access to a Wide Range of Contraceptive Methods

6.6 Awareness of Different Contraceptive Methods

7 R&D Strategies

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Development of Novel Non-hormonal Contraceptives

7.1.2 Utilization of Contraceptives for Other Disease Indications

7.1.3 New Drug Delivery Technologies

7.2 Clinical Trials Design

7.2.1 Pearl Index as an Efficacy Tool

7.2.2 Selection of an Active Comparator

8 Pipeline Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Innovative Early-Stage Approaches

9 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

9.1 Clinical Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

9.2 Commercial Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

9.3 Competitive Assessment

9.4 Top-Line 10-Year Forecast

9.4.1 US

9.4.2 5EU

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 China

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/contraceptives-opportunity-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2027

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]