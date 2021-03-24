Dec 14, 2018 5:58 AM ET Antidiabetic Drug Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2023

Diabetes mellitus is a kind of chronic comprehensive disease mainly caused by glucose metabolism disorder due to absolute or relative deficiency of insulin or decreased insulin sensitivity of target cells. The occurrence of type 2 diabetes mellitus is a combination of peripheral insulin resistance and β cell dysfunction. the result of. When diabetes patients undergo diet and exercise therapy and diabetes care education, blood glucose control can still not reach the treatment goals, the need for drug treatment-Antidiabetic Drug

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Antidiabetic Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global anti-diabetic drug market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising demand for oral anti-diabetic drugs. In addition, sedentary lifestyle, increasing the percentage of obesity, high-stress levels are considered as a major driving factor for the growth of oral anti-diabetic drugs market. Furthermore, technological advancement and medical reimbursements can also help in fuelling the growth of oral antidiabetic drug market. However, the high cost of drugs is considered as a major restraint for the market. Nonetheless ongoing research and huge market potential can bring growth opportunities for anti-diabetic market within the forecast period.

Based on the class of drug, the global anti-diabetic drug market is segmented into five types: sulfonylureas, meglitinides, biguanides, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors and others. Sulphonylureas segment of oral anti-diabetic drugs market accounted for the largest market share in 2018followed by biguanides derivatives. Sulfonylureas were the largest segment and acquired around 37% of world market share followed by biguanide derivatives in 2018 Sulfonylureas are a class of organic compounds used in medicine and agriculture. They are antidiabetic drugs widely used in the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. They act by increasing insulin release from the beta cells in the pancreas.

The worldwide market for Antidiabetic Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 76300 million US$ in 2023, from 49600 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly

Oramed

Takeda

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novo Nordisk

Halozyme Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Tonghua Dongbao

Biocon

Wockhardt

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

Biguanides, Sulphonylureas

Glp-1 Agonist

Meglitinides

Dpp-4 Inhibitors

Sglt–2

Thiazolodinediones

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

