Dodder Seed Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Dodder seed also known as Tu Si Zi or cuscuta seed widely, is a round, ovate or obovate fruit of a plant, dodder plant. Dodder seed is yellowish or crimson in colour and is mostly used in ground form. Dodder plant is considered to have originated from East Asia and is widely grown in China. The extract of the dodder seed is prominently used in Chinese herbal medicine. There are various species of dodder seed plant that can be distinguish on the basis of the dodder seed size and colour. Dodder seed plant is a difficult plant to eradicate and is declared as noxious weed in some parts of the world. Dodder seed has other names such as Semen Cuscutae, witch’s hair, devil’s gut, hailweed, hairweed, etc.

Increasing Consumption of Plant-derived Materials and Herbal Medicine is driving the Sales of the Dodder Seed and Dodder Seed Extract in the Global Market

Global dodder seed market is majorly driven by the use in the Chinese and Japanese herbal medicine. Harvested dodder seed is made into fine powder and is used to make tablets and capsules. Traditional uses of dodder seed is to treat osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and general muscular pain. Also, in Ayurveda dodder seed is prescribed to treat jaundice, where it acts as a mild laxative and analgesic. Additionally, dodder seed is used in nourishing liver and kidney functions, eye discomforts, infertility treatments, diarrhea due to weak digestive abilities, and relieving symptoms of vitiligo.

With the increasing popularity of plant-based materials and increasing awareness about the benefits of the Chinese herbal medicines, dodder seed consumption in the world is increasing. Many key players in the Chinese and Japanese traditional medicines are making attempts to introduce these medicines in the Western market. And with increasing expenditure on the research and developments, dodder seeds are getting acknowledge in the western medicine culture. Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of the dodder seed is boosting the sales in the global dodder seed market.

Increasing research and development activities and increasing expenditure on the R&D is expanding the application portfolio of the dodder seed in the niche industry such as cosmetics and personal care products. Dodder seed is used in cream and lotion to treat dermatological conditions, however the use is to a lesser extent. The sales of the cosmetics and personal care products around the world is increasing enormously due to the emergence of the new cosmetics companies and strategic expansion of big cosmetic brands. The increasing cosmetics and personal care brands is likely to create opportunity for dodder seed and dodder seed extracts in the global market.

Dodder Seed Market Segmentation

The Dodder seed market can be segmented on the basis of type, nature and end use.

On the basis of type, the dodder seed market can be segmented as:

Chinese Dodder Seed

Australian Dodder Seed

California Dodder Seed

On the basis of nature, the dodder seed market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the dodder seed market can be segmented as:

Herbal Medicine

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Dodder Seed Market: Regional Analysis

At present, global dodder seed market is majorly occupied by the Asian market, owing to the long standing traditional market and presence of the key players. North American and European market is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increased adoption of herbal medicines and plant-based materials is expected to drive the demand in these regions.

Dodder Seed Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the dodder seed market are:

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Novoherb Technologies

Jiaherb, Inc.

Linden Botanicals

Xi’an Realin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Yan’an Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

My Herb

Hangzhou Botanical Technology Co., Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Evergreen Biotech Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Dodder seed market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as form, nature, and end use.

