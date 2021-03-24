Educational Games Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
May 02, 2019
Educational game is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the courseware or educational application.
In 2018, the global Educational Games market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Educational Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Educational Games development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this studyLeapFrog EnterprisesScholasticThe Learning CompanyNeusoftWiseduJuchengKingsunHongenGuangdong Dongtian Digital TechnologyZhengfang SoftwareKingosoftBeijing China Education Star TechnologyIntelHouse Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
K-12 Educational Game
University Education Game
Adult Education Game
Elderly Education Game
Market segment by Application, split into
Quality-oriented Education
Examination-oriented Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Educational Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Educational Games development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Educational Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 K-12 Educational Game
1.4.3 University Education Game
1.4.4 Adult Education Game
1.4.5 Elderly Education Game
1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Educational Games Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Quality-oriented Education
1.5.3 Examination-oriented Education
1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends2.1 Educational Games Market Size
2.2 Educational Games Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Educational Games Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Educational Games Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
