Event Management Services Industry: World Market Industry, Conferences, Conventions, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Economic Indicators, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Press Release

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Event Management Services market for 2018-2023. Event Management Services is the application of project management to the creation and development of large scale events.
With the increasing globalization there will be a surge in the demand of event management services with companies opting for different companies offering them a myriad of services.
Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The region was the early adopter of event management as a service and the expected increase in the adoption of cloud-based event management services by enterprises and government organizations will fuel the growth of the market in the Americas in the next few years.

Request us for the Sample Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-62962

APAC is one of the fastest growing regions and has a favorable market for event management and service vendors. The region has a broad customer base across industries, and thus needs brand marketing activities to reach out to potential customers.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Event Management Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Event Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments: 

  • Segmentation by product type: 
    Festivals
    Conferences
    Formal Parties
    Concerts
    Conventions
    Segmentation by application:
    Corporate Organizations
    Public Organizations and NGOs
    Individual Users
  • We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
    Americas
    United States
    Canada
    Mexico
    Brazil
    APAC
    China
    Japan
    Korea
    Southeast Asia
    India
    Australia
    Europe
    Germany
    France
    UK
    Italy
    Russia
    Spain
    Middle East & Africa
    Egypt
    South Africa
    Israel
    Turkey
    GCC Countries
  • The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: 
    Lanyon
    Cvent
    Etouches
    Eventbrite
    Eventzilla
    Regpack
    XING Events
    Bizzabo
    CadmiumCD
    Certain
    Dean Evans and Associates
    Profit Systems
    iRez Systems
    KweekWeek
    Lyyti
    Member Solutions
    PlanetReg
    Planning Pod
    RegPoint Solutions
    ReServe Interactive
    Ungerboeck Systems International
    SFX Entertainment
    The Conference People

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Purchase the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-62962/

  • Research objectives 
    – To study and analyze the global Event Management Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
    – To understand the structure of Event Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
    – Focuses on the key global Event Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
    – To analyze the Event Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
    – To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
    – To project the size of Event Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
    – To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
    – To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
