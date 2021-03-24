Facial Recognition Technology in Transport Industry: Development, Opportunity, Trends, Drivers, Limitations, Technology, Segmentation, Apple

The public transportation and infrastructure sectors in the transport industry are characterized with a constant crowd flow and a large number of foreign visitors. In order to smooth out the flow of crowds and protect national security and tourists, biometric recognition technology that can shorten immigration inspection time and track suspects is increasingly needed, especially after the 911 terrorism attack. The biometric recognition technology currently employed by the transport industry for identification relies on biometric traits such as fingerprint, iris, and facial data. This report looks into a variety of application cases to analyze the use of facial recognition technology in the transport industry and the potential of the technology.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction to Facial Recognition Technology

2.Application Cases of Facial Recognition Technology in Transport Industry

2.1 Transport Management System

2.1.1 Immigration Inspection: Automated Gate System at Japanese Narita Airport

2.1.2 Crime Tracking: Security System at China’s Hohhot Railway Bureau

2.2 Air Transport Industry

2.2.1 Passage Management: KLM’s Boarding System

2.3 Land Transport Industry

2.3.1 Crime Prevention: Uber’s Driver Verification System in the US

2.3.2 Permission Management: Chinese Didi Chuxing’s Car Rental System

2.4 Car and Automotive Electronics Industries

2.4.1 Driver Alerts: Japanese Omron’s Driver Concentration Sensing Technology

2.4.2 Behavior Analysis: German Bosch’s Concept Car

3.Application of Facial Recognition in the Transport Industry

3.1 Mainly Used in Public Transport and Infrastructure for ID Authentication Purposes

3.2 Online Car Hailing Service Providers Use Facial Recognition to Prevent Crimes

3.3 Car Industry Widely Use Facial Recognition for Car Design

4.Opportunities of Facial Recognition in the Transport Industry

4.1 National Policies Accelerate the Adoption of Facial Recognition in Public Transport Worldwide

4.1.1 Facial Recognition Leapfrogs Ahead as Iris and Fingerprint Recognition Fail to Meet Expectations

4.1.2 ICAO’s Implementation Ensures Facial Recognition Development

4.1.3 Adoption of Facial Recognition from Passports to e-Gate Systems is Progressively Done

4.2 Smart Cars Create New Opportunity for Facial Recognition

5.Conclusion

5.1 Demand for Driverless Cars and Smart Driver Assistance Systems Expands Facial Recognition Applications

5.2 Emergence of Service-oriented Business Model Spurs Verification Demand

Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1 Facial Recognition Applications in the Transport Industry Worldwide

Table 2 National Policies and Programs for Biometric Identification Systems

Table 3 Automotive Product Manufactures and Their Biometric Technology

List of Figures

Figure 1 Applications of Facial Recognition Technology

Figure 2 Renting Process of DiDi Car Rental

Figure 3 Omron’s Driver Concentration Sensing Technology

