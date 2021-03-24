Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe

“Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities in Latin America”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Latin America. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.

While DSL is the current leading technology in Latin America, its share of total fixed broadband lines will decline due to the strong push from operators to migrate their customer base to fiber. Additionally, fiber optic (FTTH/B) lines will increase, driven by fiber-optic network expansion initiatives by governments across the region to reach underserved areas, and FTTH network expansions by telecom operators.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2289760

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Latin America in a global context: This section provides a comparison of Latin America’s macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size and trends with other regions.

– Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyses the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the Latin America fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidation, and M&A activities.

– Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

– Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2018-2023. – Section 5: Key Findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for the Latin America fixed broadband market.

Scope

– Fixed broadband lines in Latin America will reach 99.2 million by the end of 2023, led by FTTH/B and cable segments.

– Internet services revenue will account for 72.9% of the total fixed revenue in 2023, up from 64.9% in 2018.

– Operators in Latin America are investing in FTTH network infrastructure to enable them offer seamless multiplay services around fixed broadband and IPTV.

Access complete report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/fixed-broadband-market-trends-and-opportunities-in-latin-america

Reasons to buy

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Latin America’s fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Latin America’s fixed broadband markets.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Latin America’s evolving fixed broadband market.

Companies Mentioned:

AT&T Mexico

Cablevision

Camtel

China Unicom

CTR

DirecTV

Entel Chile

ETB Colombia

ICE Costa Rica

Izzi Mexico

Netflix

Telcel

Telecom Argentina

Telefónica

VuPoint Systems Ltd

WOM Chile

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2289760

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.