Foam End Caps Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2019-2029

Foam End Caps Market: An Overview

Protective packaging is designed to protect the products or goods from magnetic, vibration, shock, electrostatic or atmospheric damage. Foam end caps manufactured from most excellent quality raw materials such as polyethylene, polyurethane, expanded polystyrene, and others appear as perfect for protecting products during transit as well as storage. Foam end caps offer a cushion around the edges of the item and protecting all six sides, suspending the product in the center of the packaging. Foam end caps are durable, lightweight and cost-effective protective packaging solutions. Hence it is widely used in end-use industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, automotive, and others. Various manufacturers of foam end caps are also offering customized solutions to fulfill application specific need of customers. Overall the global outlook for foam end caps market is anticipated to remain positive during the forecast period.

Foam End Caps Market: Dynamics

Every day an unimaginable quantity of products is being transported across the globe. However, in order to ensure the safety of products the packaging plays a crucial role. Various manufactures witness damage to their products during shipping & transportation due to its improper packaging. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of protective packaging which in turn drive the growth of foam end caps market during the forecast period. The increasing use of foam end caps in the packaging of various food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, automotive and other products is likely to propel the growth of global foam end caps market during the forecast period. The staggering growth of retail industry across the globe and rising use of foam end caps for packaging is likely to drive the growth of global foam end caps market during the forecast period. Foam end caps are non-biodegradable material that takes years to degrade and has practically no value in the recycling stream. Rising intolerance towards plastic products and transformation of protective packaging industry from plastic to other raw material is expected to hinder the growth of global foam end caps market during the forecast period. Overall, the global foam end caps market is expected to register notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Foam End Caps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the foam end caps market is segmented into: Polyethylene (PE) Foam, Polyurethane (PU), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) & Others. On the basis of end use industry, the foam end caps market is segmented into: Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Healthcare, Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace, Consumer Goods, E-retail & Others

Foam End Caps Market: Regional Outlook

Presence of high growth economies and healthy growth rate end-use industries in the South Asia region is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of foam end caps market during the forecast period. In South Asia, India is expected to remain at the forefront in terms of growth rate of foam end caps market during the forecast period. Europe and North America are a significant shareholder of global foam end caps market and anticipated to expand with remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid expansion of various end-use industries in Latin America region is expected to create significant demand for foam end caps market during the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil is expected to be highly attractive in terms of market share, while Mexico is likely to outpace other countries regarding the growth rate of foam end caps market during the forecast period.

Foam End Caps Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global foam end caps market are: Dewar Brothers, Medfab Corporation, Larson Packaging Company, XPAC Technologies Pte. Ltd, Protective Foam Packaging, 5 Star Packaging Inc., Plastifoam Company, Technifoam, Inc. & Synergy Packaging

Foam End Caps Market: Key Trend

Some of the key trend are observed among the foam end caps manufacturers are listed below:

Due to increasing government stringent norms regarding the use of plastic products, various manufacturers of foam end caps are inclined toward use of bio-plastic materials in order to offer sustainable packaging solutions.

In order to retain their existing customers and gain a new customer base, manufacturers of foam end caps are focusing on the specialized and customized products offering.