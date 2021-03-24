Fractionated Lecithin Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Fractionated lecithin is made from the lecithin by fractionating it with a solvent such as ethanol. Lecithin is available in the gums of edible oils. It is a by-product of oil extraction and until recently, it was being thrown away as waste. But due to the various benefits the lecithin offers, it has gained popularity. The fractionated lecithin can be obtained by many different sources but the most popular is the soybean and sunflower. Fractionated lecithin is used in the food processing industry for either increasing the functionality of the food products or for stabilizing purposes in industrial food processing. It is also being used for improving the texture of the food and to reduce the hardness of the food products it is used in.

The fractionated lecithin containing more than 50% of phospholipid content is being used in the pharmaceutical industry as they are characterized by high cost due to the complex and expensive technology of their separation. Fractionated lecithin containing less than 50% is used in the food processing industry for economic reasons.

Requirement of High Nutritional Content in the Processed Food Has Resulted in the Increased Use of Fractionated Lecithin in These Products

Fractionated lecithin is being used in the food products to increase the functionality of the food products it is being added to. The creation of the encapsulation form of micronutrients assures the effective absorption by the human body. Thus, the manufacturers of the food products are increasing the nutritional density of the products using these ingredients such as fractionated lecithin. The fractionated lecithin is also used as a stabilizer and an emulsifier in bakery products, convenience foods, dairy products, canned foods, and many other processed food products. Also, a lot of research is being carried out for incorporation of fractionated lecithin in the food products. It is also being used in the reduced fat products as the fractionated lecithin increases the shortening effect without the requirement of the high-fat ingredients such as butter and margarine. The main use of the fractionated lecithin is in the bakery industry but only on an industrial basis.

Fractionated Lecithin Market: Segmentation

The fractionated lecithin can be segmented on the basis of source, form, product type and end use.

On the basis of source, the fractionated lecithin market can be segmented as:

Soybean

Sunflower

Rapeseed

Others (Egg, Maize)

On the basis of form, the fractionated lecithin market can be segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of product type, the fractionated lecithin market can be segmented as:

Phosphatidylcholine (PC) enriched

Phosphatidylcholine (PC) depleted

On the basis of end use, the fractionated lecithin market can be segmented as:

Food Processing Bakery Confectionery Dairy Soups and Sauces Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Fractionated Lecithin Market: Regional Analysis

Fractionated lecithin is being extensively used in the food processing industry and the pharmaceuticals. But it has not gained worldwide recognition and there is research being conducted on the benefits of fractionated lecithin in other applications. The use of the fractionated lecithin in the food products is more popular in North America and it is less known in the Asia Pacific region. But the benefits offered by the fractionated lecithin is expected to gain traction in the upcoming years.

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, in 2013, launched a range of fractionated lecithin from sunflower and soybean which contain hydrogenated and non-hydrogenated types for repairing skin damage. The fractionated lecithin can be used to manufacture liposome, nanoemulsions etc. that are physiologically related to the skin.

Fractionated Lecithin Market: Key Participants

