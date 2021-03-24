FRONT OFFICE BPO SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Front Office BPO Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Front Office BPO Services Market 2018

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) enables industries in outsourcing their responsibilities or operations of a process to third-party service providers. The front office BPO services are services related to customer interactions such as inbound or outbound sales, help desks, customer service centres, and telemarketing. The front office BPO services also include document management services such as accounting and finance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Front Office BPO Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Front Office BPO Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of service, revenues from front office BPO services for document management are expected to witness a healthy increase, to account for over one-third share of the market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Front Office BPO Services.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Xerox

HP

Convergys

Sitel

IBM

Williams Lea

Ricoh

Atento

Alliance Data Systems

TeleTech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customer Management Service

Document Management Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Front Office BPO Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Front Office BPO Services

1.2 Classification of Front Office BPO Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Front Office BPO Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Front Office BPO Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Customer Management Service

1.2.4 Document Management Service

1.3 Global Front Office BPO Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Front Office BPO Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.3.6 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Front Office BPO Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Front Office BPO Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Front Office BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Front Office BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Front Office BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Front Office BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Front Office BPO Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Front Office BPO Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Xerox

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Front Office BPO Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Xerox Front Office BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 HP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Front Office BPO Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HP Front Office BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Convergys

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Front Office BPO Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Convergys Front Office BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sitel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Front Office BPO Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sitel Front Office BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Front Office BPO Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM Front Office BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Williams Lea

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Front Office BPO Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Williams Lea Front Office BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Ricoh

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Front Office BPO Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Ricoh Front Office BPO Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

