“Future of the Ghanaian Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Ghananian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Companies Mentioned:

Pratt & Whitney.

Embraer S.A.

Harbin Aircraft Industry (Group) Co. Ltd. (HAIG)

Defence Industrial Holding Company Limited (DIHOC)

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873991

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Ghana defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Ghanaian defense industry during 2020–2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns.

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years.

— Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Ghanaian defense industry.

Scope:

– The Ghanaian defense market, valued at US$271.8 million in 2019, is anticipated to see sustained growth over the next five years to reach US$414.6 million by 2024, by registering a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period.

— The increase in country’s defense expenditure can be attributed to the growing influence of extremist organizations such as Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Boko Haram in the region.

— This coupled with piracy, oil smuggling and drug trafficking in the Gulf of Guinea will further drive the spending on defense.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873991

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Ghanaian defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

— Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Ghanaian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, key trends and latest industry contracts.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About GlobalData

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Military Fleet Size

3.1.2. Procurement Programs

3.1.3. Key Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Ghanaian defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period

3.2.2. Insurgency and terrorism coupled with piracy and oil smuggling to drive defense expenditure

3.2.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP expected to average 0.49% over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Allocation for capital expenditure expected to average at 21.3% over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure budget expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per-capita defense expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland security budget projected to increase over the forecast period

3.4.2. Continuing threats from Boko Haram, drug trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering will drive spending in the homeland security market

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. The country’s defense budget is expected to increase during the forecast period

3.5.2. Ghanaian military expenditure is limited compared to the countries with the largest defense expenditure

3.5.3. The country allocates a low percentage of GDP to defense

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense market sectors by value (US$ Million) — Projections over period 2018–2023

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Limited capability of the domestic defense market drives imports

4.1.2. Russia, China, Spain, and Canada account for most of the country’s defense imports

4.1.3. Aircraft, Armored vehicles, and Engines are the largest imported military hardware

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Ghana does not export arms due to its underdeveloped domestic arms industry

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Market Regulation

5.1.1. Budgeting Process

5.1.2. Procurement Policy and Process

5.1.3. Ghana does not disclose any offset obligations imposed by the country

5.1.4. FDI in the defense sector prohibited by the Ghanaian government

5.2. Market Entry Route

5.2.1. Direct selling is the preferred market entry route for foreign OEMs

6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

7.1.1. Gross Domestic Product Per Capita (US$)

7.1.2. Gross Domestic Product, current US$ Billion

7.1.3. Export of Goods & Services

7.1.4. Imports of Goods & Services

7.1.5. Local Currency Unit per US$

7.1.6. Market capitalization of listed companies (US$ Billion)

7.1.7. Market capitalization of listed companies (% GDP)

7.1.8. Government cash surplus/deficit as % GDP (LCU)

7.1.9. Goods Exports as a % of GDP

7.1.10. Goods Imports as a % of GDP

7.1.11. Services Imports as a % of GDP

7.1.12. Net Foreign Direct Investment

7.1.13. Services Exports as a % of GDP

7.1.14. Net FDI as a percentage of GDP

7.1.15. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output (LCU Billion)

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/future-of-the-ghanaian-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2024

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]