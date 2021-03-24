“Future of the Swedish Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.

The country’s efforts to replace its aging military equipment and modernize its defense forces with advanced technology are expected to drive defense expenditure over the forecast period. As a percentage of GDP, the country’s defense expenditure is expected to average 1.1% over 2020–2024. Swedish defense expenditure, which recorded a CAGR of 6.72% during the historic period, is anticipated to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 4.21% over 2020–2024. This can be attributed to the deteriorating security situation in Europe, particularly in the wake of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and Sweden’s efforts to increase the operational war fighting capability of its armed forces.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Swedish defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope:

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Sweden defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Swedish defense industry during 2020–2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns.

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years.

— Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Swedish defense industry.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Swedish defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

— Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Swedish defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, key trends and latest industry contracts.

Key Players:

SaaB

BAE Systems AB

Nammo Group

Dynasafe AB

Scanjack AB

Akers Krutbruk Protection AB

Logica

Niscayah

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Equipment in Service with the Swedish Armed Forces

3.1.4. Procurement Programs

3.1.5. Social, Political and Economic Environment and Support for Defense Projects

3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size, Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Swedish defense expenditure expected to register a CAGR of 4.21% over the forecast period

3.2.2. Modernization initiatives, peacekeeping missions, and perceived threats from Russia are expected to fuel Swedish defense expenditure

3.2.3. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase marginally over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Sweden’s capital expenditure allocation is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per-capita expenditure is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3.4. The others segment accounts for the highest share of the defense budget with an average share of 37.3% over the forecast period

3.3.5. Others segment to account for the largest share of the Swedish defense budget

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Swedish police budget is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.4.2. Homeland security expenditure will be driven by Sweden’s efforts to counter organized crime

3.4.3. Threat from international terrorist organizations

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Swedish defense expenditure is expected to remain modest over 2020–2024

3.5.2. The country’s defense budget is moderate compared to other leading spenders

3.5.3. Sweden allocates a lower share of GDP to defense compared to countries with significant global defense expenditure

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Sectors by Value (US$ Million) — Projections over 2019–2024

3.6.2. Land-based C4ISR

3.6.3. Multirole Aircraft MRO

3.6.4. Cyber Security

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports registered a decline during 2013–2017

4.1.2. Sweden aims to diversify its arms imports

4.1.3. Aircraft accounted for the majority of defense imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Sweden emerged as the 14th largest global arms exporter during 2013–2017

4.2.2. Swedish defense exports tend to be inclined towards Asian and Middle-Eastern countries

4.2.3. Sweden to foray into non-European defense markets

4.2.4. Aircraft account for the majority of Swedish defense exports

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Supplier: Low

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer: High

5.1.3. Barrier to Entry: Medium

5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: High

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: High

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Swedish offset policy facilitates defense partnerships with different countries

6.1.2. Swedish defense industry is open to foreign direct investment

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting Process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. The acquisition of a domestic defense company is the preferred entry route

6.2.4. Foreign OEMs gain industry access through joint research and development programs

6.2.5. Foreign investors enter the market through direct sales

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Cancellation of projects due to the country’s low defense budget deters investors from entering the market

6.3.2. The absence of multipliers in the offset policy discourages foreign suppliers

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

….

