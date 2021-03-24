“Future of the Thai Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.

Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, witnessed defense budget growth of 5.53% during 2015–2019, to reach a value of US$6.9 billion in 2019. The country faces an ongoing and brutal insurgency in its southernmost provinces, as well as continued threats in Bangkok and other parts of the country from southern militants. Thailand has amped up the security spending to manage new threats, maintain internal peace and order, prevent transnational crimes and cyber-attacks and protect the monarchy. Thailand has continued the pattern of having one of Southeast Asia’s highest levels of defense spending. With this trend expected to continue over the forecast period, the country’s defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% to reach US$8.6 billion by 2024. Defense capital expenditure is anticipated to increase from US$1.9 billion in 2020 to US$2.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.39%, over the forecast period. The country’s defense revenue expenditure is expected to value US$5.4 billion in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period to reach US$6.3 billion by 2024. Thailand is expected to allocate 49.6% of its total budget to its army, with expenditure on the navy, air force, and others sectors accounting for an average of 20.2%, 18.5%, and 11.7% respectively over the forecast period.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope:

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Thai defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Belgian defense industry during 2020–2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns.

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years.

— Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Belgian defense industry.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

— Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Thai defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, key trends and latest industry contracts.

Key Players:

Saab

Airbus Helicopters

Sikorsky

Northrop Grumman Corp

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Leonardo

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About GlobalData

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Equipment of Thailand Military

3.1.4. Procurement Programs

3.1.5. Future Procurement Programs

3.1.6. Top 10 Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million), 2019–2024

3.1.7. Social, Political and Economic Environment and Support for Defense Projects

3.1.8. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Thailand’s Defense Budget is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.25% over the Forecast Period

3.2.2. Arms Race with Other Asian countries, Border Conflicts, Modernization of Armed Forces, and Political Volatility Drives Thailand’s Defense Expenditure

3.2.3. Defense Expenditure as a Percentage of GDP to Average 1.3% over the Forecast Period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Average Capital Expenditure Allocation Expected to Average 26.5% of the Total Defense Budget over the Forecast Period

3.3.2. Need to Replace Obsolete Equipment to Drive Defense Capital Expenditure

3.3.3. Army Defense Accounted for the Largest Percentage Share of the Overall Defense Budget

3.3.4. Army to Account for the Majority Share of Thailand’s Defense Budget

3.3.5. Per Capita Defense Expenditure is Expected to Increase over the Forecast Period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland Security Expenditure is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.04% over the Forecast Period

3.4.2. Counter Terrorism and Maritime Security to Drive Thailand’s Homeland Security Expenditure

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Thailand’s Defense Expenditure is Expected to Increase at a Slower Rate than that of other Asian Countries over the Forecast Period

3.5.2. Thailand’s Defense Expenditure is Relatively Small when Compared to other Asian Countries

3.5.3. Thailand’s Defense Budget as a Percentage of GDP is Expected to Remain Constant over the Forecast Period

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Market Categories by Value (US$ million) — Forecast-Period Projections

3.7. Land-based C4ISR

3.8. Physical Security Market

3.9. SSK Diesel Electric Submarine

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Thailand’s Defense Imports are Expected to Increase over the Forecast Period

4.1.2. China has Slowly Emerged to Become the Key Arms Supplier to Thailand

4.1.3. Aircraft and Armored Vehicles Dominate Thailand’s Arms Imports

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Negligible Defense Exports in Thailand

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Thailand’s Defense Industry is Largely Driven by the Government’s Offset Policy

6.1.2. Thailand’s Defense Sector is Partially Regulated

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting Process

6.2.2. Defense Exhibitions Can be Used as a Direct Entry Route into Thailand’s Defense Industry

6.2.3. Foreign Defense Organizations Enter the Market by Partnering with a Domestic Defense Firm

6.2.4. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in Thailand

6.3. Key Challenges

6.4. Limited Defense Budget Discourages Investors from Market Entry

6.5. Corruption and Lack of Transparency Hinder the Growth of Thailand’s Defense Industry

6.6. Presence of Indirect Offsets Hampers the Growth of the Domestic Defense Sector

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

….

