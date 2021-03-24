Global Aquatic Herbicides Market: By Product, Application, Regional Coverage, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Drivers, Dynamics, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2024
Snapshot
The global Aquatic Herbicides market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Aquatic Herbicides by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Glyphosate
2,4-D
Imazapyr
Diquat
Triclopyr
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
DOW CHEMICAL
BASF
MONSANTO
SYNGENTA
NUFARM
LONZA
LAND O’LAKES
UPL
PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
SEPRO CORPORATION
ALBAUGH
VALENT
SANCO INDUSTRIES
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Recreational Waters
Artificial Fish Farms
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
