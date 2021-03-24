Global Automotive Infotainment Market – Trends and Forecast, 2017-2023

Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Infotainment Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction

Automotive infotainment is a set of collection of hardware as well as software which are used in automotive that provides audio and video entertainment. Automotive infotainment system majorly consists of CAD players and radios, USD, video players, navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity and others.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18839

Automotive infotainment market looks promising during the forecast period due to the major driving factors such as increased support for open-source and standard platforms for application development, provision for smartphone integration with IVI systems and rising demand for infotainment systems in mass production of vehicles and integration of infotainment with other systems. The global automotive infotainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of automotive infotainment market include Alpine Electronics, Inc (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Electronics (U.S.), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK) and ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt Ltd (India).

Objective of global automotive infotainment market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2023

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on operating system.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Manufactures

> Raw materials suppliers

> Aftermarket suppliers

> Research institute & education institute

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented as QNX, Linux, Microsoft and Others. Microsoft is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.69 % during the forecast period.

> North America dominates the global automotive infotainment market with 29 % of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.49 % during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.79 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 9340.3 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East and Africa

o South America

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18839

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]