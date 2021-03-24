Global Biobanks Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

Biobanks Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biobanks market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the biobanks market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The biobanks market opportunities and strategies to 2023 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the biobanks market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players of the biobanks industry supply chain.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes major trends shaping the global biobanks market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global biobanks market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the biobanks market size, percentage of GDP, and average biobanks market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global biobanks market and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Innovations – This section covers details of the latest market innovations in the global biobanks market.

• Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Scope

Markets Covered: Blood Products, Cell Lines, Nucleic Acids and Human Tissues and Cells

Companies Mentioned: Japanese Red Cross Society, American Red Cross, Canadian Blood Services, Biobank Graz and Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report analyses and evaluates the biobanks market, which consists of sales of biological specimens such as blood products, human tissues, cell lines nucleic acids (DNA, RNA) and other specimens through biorepositories. The report covers two periods – 2014 to 2018, the historic period and 2018 to 2023, the forecast period.

The biobanks market reached a value of nearly $50.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% to nearly $68.5 billion by 2023. Factors such as advances in drug discovery and development, rise in funding from government and private organizations, changes in lifestyle and increasing geriatric population globally are contributing to the growth of the market. Factors such as such as stringent regulations, lack of standardization and ethical and legal issues such as informed consent and protection of participant privacy may restrain the growth of the biobanks market.

The blood products segment accounted for the largest share of the biobanks market in 2018 at $38.1 billion. The highest growth is projected to come from the human tissues and cells segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%. This growth was mainly due to greater use of blood products such as plasma and platelets for treating medical conditions and for medical research.

North America was the largest region in the biobanks market in 2018, accounting for 46.8% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Going forward, the fastest growth in the biobanks market will take place in Asia Pacific, where it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.1%, followed by South America where growth at a CAGR of 9.3% is expected.

The USA is the largest country in terms of value in the biobanks market. India and China are forecast to have the fastest growth, rising at CAGRs of 14.2% and 13.7% respectively.

Major players in the market include Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS), American Red Cross, Canadian Blood Services, Biobank Graz, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank and others.

Major opportunities in the biobanks market will arise in the USA, where the market will gain $4,543 million in annual sales between 2018 and 2023, in China, where it will put on $3,488 million and globally, where the blood products segment will accrue $10,385 million of extra revenues in that period. To take advantage of such opportunities, biobank businesses should adopt strategies such as developing virtual banks to speed up the accessibility of biospecimens and clinical data, implementing radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to automate biospecimen sample tagging and tracking and help reduce costs and errors and building resource centers of biological samples for major diseases.

