Global Data Backup Software Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

“Data Backup Software Market”WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Data Backup Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database…

Thursday, May 2nd 2019, 3:55 AM EDT

“Data Backup Software Market”

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Data Backup Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Data backup software is an application used to create a duplicate copy of data to safeguard it and enable recovery in the event it is lost, corrupted or infected by malware. This report studies the Data Backup Software market.

Scope of the Report:

Veritas Technologies, Veeam and Acronis captured the top three revenue share spots in the Data Backup Software market in 2017. Veritas Technologies dominated with 6.62% revenue share, followed by Veeam with 5.93% revenue share and Acronis with 5.12% revenue share.

On the basis of region, Data Backup Software is more popular in North America. The US and Canada are witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud with IoT technology to handle the massive amount of data generated by smart devices. This is significantly boosting the growth of data backup market in North America. USA is the largest market segment of Data Backup Software, with a consumption market share nearly 30.98% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 26.59% in 2017.

The global Data Backup Software market is valued at 1750 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2790 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Backup Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Data Backup Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Backup Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Veritas Technologies

Veeam

Acronis

StorageCraft

Netapp

Code42

Commvault

Unitrends

Datto

Genie9 Corporation

Softland

Strengthsoft

NTI Corporation

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3925603-global-data-backup-software-market-2019-by-company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Off-site Data Backup Software

On-premises Data Backup Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Enterprise

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3925603-global-data-backup-software-market-2019-by-company

Table Of Contents:

1 Data Backup Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Backup Software

1.2 Classification of Data Backup Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Data Backup Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Data Backup Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Off-site Data Backup Software

1.2.4 On-premises Data Backup Software

1.3 Global Data Backup Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Data Backup Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Enterprise

1.4 Global Data Backup Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Data Backup Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Data Backup Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Data Backup Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Data Backup Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Data Backup Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Data Backup Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Data Backup Software (2014-2024)

https://www.nbc29.com/story/40403643/global-data-backup-software-market-prospective-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2024

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Veritas Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Data Backup Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Veritas Technologies Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Veeam

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Data Backup Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Veeam Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Acronis

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Data Backup Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Acronis Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 StorageCraft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Data Backup Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 StorageCraft Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Netapp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Data Backup Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Netapp Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Code42

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Data Backup Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Code42 Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Commvault

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Data Backup Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Commvault Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com