Global Procurement Analytics Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Procurement Analytics Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Procurement Analytics Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (IBMSAPOracleTamrZycusSAS InstituteAccentureGEPGenpactSievoDatactionTungsten CorporationRosslyn Data TechnologiesBirchStreet)

Procurement analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The procurement analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.

Scope of the Global Procurement Analytics Market Report

This report studies the Procurement Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Procurement Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Procurement Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Procurement Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Procurement Analytics Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Procurement Analytics Market Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Procurement Analytics Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy And Utilities

Others

