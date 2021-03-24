Global Small Hydro Power Market 2019 – Top Brands, Trends, Services, Business Strategies, Expert Analysis, Technology and Forecast 2025

Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation.

The globally installed SHP capacity is estimated at 80 GW in 2017, with an average growth rate of 3 percent from 2013. In the coming years, the market will reach 90 GW in 2023 with CAGR about 2.12%.

SHP represents approximately 1.9 per cent of the world’s total power capacity, 7 per cent of the total renewable energy capacity and 6.5 percent (< 10 MW) of the total hydropower capacity (including pumped storage). As one of the world’s most important renewable energy sources, SHP is fifth in development, with large hydropower having the highest installed capacity to date, followed by wind and solar power.

China continues to dominate the SHP landscape. Fifty-one percent of the world’s total installed capacity (definition of below 10 MW) is located in China. It has more than 3 times the SHP installed capacity of Italy, Japan, Norway and the United States combined.

Largely due to the dominance of China in SHP, Asia has the highest share of installed SHP capacity, with 51919 MW, constituting approximately 65 percent of the total share. Oceania, on the other hand, has the lowest share, with less than 1 percent of the total global installed SHP capacity. The Latin America and Africa have the fourth and fifth-highest installed capacity and potential of all five regions. SHP in Africa can be characterized as having a relatively low level of installed capacity but with considerable potential for development.

Together, the top five countries—China, Italy, Japan, Norway and the USA account for 67 per cent of the world’s total installed capacity.

Market Segments:

Small Hydro Power Breakdown Data by Type

Small hydro (1 MW – 10 MW)

Mini hydro (100 kW – 1 MW)

Micro hydro (5 kW – 100 kW)

Others

Small Hydro Power Breakdown Data by Application

Farm

Ranch

Village

Others

