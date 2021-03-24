Global Smart Education Market 2019 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

​Smart education refers to a self- directed (learning attitude), motivated (interest), adaptive (aptitude and ability), resource enriched (plenty of learning materials), and technology embedded (ICT utilization) education system. A smart education system permits increased accessibility to information anytime and anywhere due to efficient interconnection achieved through the implementation of advanced technologies.

The content product segment will account for major market share in the smart class market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing digital demand for digitized content used in schools and universities. Also, the increasing number of students and educators using e-books for conducting lectures and completing assignments, will drive the consumer demand for digital curriculum-oriented books.

The higher education segment will be major end-user of the smart education market, due to the rising number of higher education universities adopting smart education through smart devices. Higher education students also have access to smart devices such as smartphones in modern classrooms.

In 2018, the global Smart Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Education development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2532642

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Ellucian

Blackboard

Instructure

Pearson

Samsung Electronics

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Content

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 Schools

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Education Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Smart Education Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Ellucian

12.2.1 Ellucian Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Education Introduction

12.2.4 Ellucian Revenue in Smart Education Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ellucian Recent Development

12.3 Blackboard

12.3.1 Blackboard Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Education Introduction

12.3.4 Blackboard Revenue in Smart Education Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Blackboard Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2532642

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]