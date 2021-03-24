ISLAMIC FINANCING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, OUTLOOK AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Islamic Financing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Islamic Financing Market 2018

Islamic banking or Islamic finance is banking or financing activity that complies with sharia (Islamic law) and its practical application through the development of Islamic economics. Some of the modes of Islamic banking/finance include Mudarabah(Profit sharing and loss bearing), Wadiah (safekeeping), Musharaka (joint venture), Murabahah (cost plus), and Ijara (leasing).

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Islamic Financing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Islamic Financing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Sharia prohibits riba, or usury, defined as interest paid on all loans of money. Investment in businesses that provide goods or services considered contrary to Islamic principles (e.g. pork or alcohol) is also haraam (“sinful and prohibited”).

The global Islamic Financing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Islamic Financing.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Al Rajhi Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Al Baraka Banking

Dubai Islamic Bank

Emirates NBD

HSBC

Kuwait Finance House

NBAD

NCB

Qatar International Islamic Bank

Samba Financial Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Banking Assets

Sukuk Outstanding

Islamic Funds’ Assets

Takaful Contributions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual

Commercial

Government

International

