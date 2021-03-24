Linear Alkyl Benzene Market 2018 Global Industry Size Market Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

Linear alkylbenzenes (LAB) is an organic compound with the molecular formula C6H5CnH2n+1, which is also known as detergent alkylate. The LAB is extensively used as a chemical intermediate to form linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS), which is used as a surfactant in detergents and cleaning products. Furthermore, others applications include use in agricultural herbicides, emulsion polymerization, wetting agents, electric cable oil, ink solvents, and paints. The LAB is mainly produced from n-paraffins, kerosene, and benzene. It is widely preferred owing to its low cost and biodegradable nature, and therefore it is extensively used as a replacement for dodecylbenzene sulfonate, a non-biodegradable surfactant.

Growing awareness pertaining to hygiene is likely to boost the demand for detergents & cleaners and thus positively impact the linear alkyl benzene market for surfactant application over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization due to increasing population are also expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period 2018-2023. Growing preference for bio-based surfactants, particularly in developed economies owing to the stringent regulations by EPA against the use of non-biodegradable dodecylbenzene sulfonate is attributed to the growth of the global linear alkyl benzene market over the forecast period.

The global market for linear alkyl benzene is a lucrative and is expected to witness a rising growth owing to the expansion, collaborations or partnerships strategies adopted by key players. For instance, Indian Oil Corporation Limited of India is planning to revamp the linear alkyl benzamine (LAB) project with the investment of USD 4.2 million over the next five years. The aim is to improve the refinery’s energy performance as well as its ability to meet growing regional demand and to equip the plant with greater flexibility to avoid future disruptions in the supply-demand scenario.

However, volatile prices of raw material are likely to be a major restraint to this industry. For instance, kerosene, a derivative of crude oil is extensively used in the production of the LAB, which witnesses tremendous price fluctuation in the international market. Hence, there remains a threat of losing market share to other surfactants.

Market Segmentation

The global linear alkyl benzene market is segmented by application and region.

On the basis of the application, the global linear alkyl benzene market is segmented into linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) manufacturing and non-surfactant applications. LAS is sub-segmented based on applications into consumer cleaning products and industrial & commercial cleaners. Consumer cleaning products are further segmented based on product types into detergents, scouring products, soap, shampoo, and others. Non-surfactants applications are sub-segmented into agricultural herbicides, wetting agents, electric cable oil, ink solvents, paint industry, and others.

Key Players

Sasol Ltd.

Clariant AG

Hansa Group AG

Croda International Plc

Honeywell International Inc

Desmet Ballestra Group N.V

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited.

Deten Quimica S.A.

Huntsman International LLC

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

PetroChina Company Limited

ISU CHEMICAL

Jingtung Petrochemical Corp.,Ltd

PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk

Intended Audience

Linear alkylbenzene manufacturers

Traders and distributors of linear alkylbenzene

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Regional Analysis

The global linear alkyl benzene market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market for linear alkyl benzene over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization & urbanization, rising disposable income, growing awareness pertaining to hygiene, and growing FMCG industry are the factors contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to show steady demand for linear alkyl benzene during the forecast period. Developed awareness pertaining to hygiene, high per-capita income, established FMCG industry, and stringent regulations by the U.S. EPA against the use of non-biodegradable surfactants are contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

The Middle East and African regions are expected to exhibit rising demand for linear alkyl benzene during the forecast period. Growing construction industry on account of ongoing infrastructural activities to flourish their tourism industry is expected to contributing to the strong demand for surfactant and thus positively impact the linear alkyl benzene market growth during the forecast period.

Latin America is expected to show the moderate demand for linear alkyl benzene during the forecast period owing to the slow overall regional growth.

