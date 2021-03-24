Lithium Sulfides Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

— Lithium Sulfides Market 2018

Lithium sulfide is the inorganic compound with the formula Li2S. It crystallizes in the antifluorite motif, described as the salt (Li+)2S2−. It forms a solid yellow-white deliquescent powder. In air, it easily hydrolyses to release hydrogen sulfide (rotten egg odor).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Lithium Sulfides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Lithium Sulfides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lorad Chemical Corporation

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Submicron Forms

Nanopowder Forms

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Building Materials

Agriculturals

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lithium Sulfides Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Submicron Forms

1.2.2 Nanopowder Forms

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.2 Building Materials

1.3.3 Agriculturals

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lorad Chemical Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Lithium Sulfides Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lorad Chemical Corporation Lithium Sulfides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Lithium Sulfides Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial Lithium Sulfides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Lithium Sulfides Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Lithium Sulfides Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Lithium Sulfides Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Lithium Sulfides Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Lithium Sulfides Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Lithium Sulfides Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Lithium Sulfides Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Lithium Sulfides Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Lithium Sulfides Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Lithium Sulfides Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Lithium Sulfides Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Lithium Sulfides Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Lithium Sulfides Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Lithium Sulfides Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Continued…..

