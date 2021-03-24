Meal Replacement Shakes Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Meal replacement shakes are referred to the products with calorie-controlled shakes in a prepackaged form. Meal replacement shakes in the market are present in ready-to-drink or powder premixes form. The calories from a meal replacement shake are in enough amount to replace a meal. These meal replacement shakes are fortified with minerals and vitamins to add extra nutritional value. Meal replacement shakes products in the market often bear the claims such as GMO-free, gluten-free, fat-free, and sugar-free or reduced sugar. Meal replacement shakes in the market are available in different flavours such as vanilla, chocolate, berry, etc. Many manufacturers of the meal replacement shakes are manufacturing organic products considering the current trend of the organic products.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9105

Convenient, Portable, Ready-to-go Characteristics of the Meal Replacement Shakes Seeking the Attention of Health Conscious Populace : Recently, meal replacement products have been manufactured in the market targeting not only the elderly or ill adults like earlier, but also healthy adults. The meal replacement shakes are targeting healthy adults as a convenient source of a balanced nutrition. The purpose of meal replacements includes weight management, weight loss and gain. Prevalence of the obesity due to the sedentary lifestyle majorly observed in the developed nations is now a pandemic phenomenon. Since the health conscious populace around the world is increasing, the demand for meal replacement shakes is surging.

Meal replacement shakes offer convenient, portable, take-it-on-the-go, and hassle-free way to consume your meal on a busy day or while on travel. The packaging of the meal replacement also provides you a weight management plan, which also adds attractive feature to the product increasing the product popularity and in turn the sales of the product.

Manufacturers provide meal replacement shakes in different varieties of the flavours such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, etc. to attract varied groups of customers. Also various claims have been made by the manufacturers such as gluten-free, fat-free, soy-free, dairy-free, etc. to be able to tap into the current market trends set by the demand-side. These health claims are boosting the sales of the meal replacement shakes and driving the market growth.

Increasing platforms of e-commerce selling the functional food products, including meal replacement shakes are improving the accessibility of such products. The easy access and convenience of the payment is expected to increase the sales of the meal replacement shakes.

Meal Replacement Shakes Market Segmentation : The Meal Replacement Shakes market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, end use, and sales channel. On the basis of form, the Meal replacement shakes market can be segmented as: Powder, Liquid On the basis of nature, the Meal Replacement Shakes market can be segmented as: Organic, Conventional, On the basis of flavour, the meal replacement shakes market can be segmented as: Vanilla, Creamy Chocolate, Iced Mocha, Strawberry, Banana, Others

Meal Replacement Shakes Market: Regional Analysis : The global market for the meal replacement shakes is majorly occupied by the developed nations such as U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, etc. due to presence many small and medium-sized players. However, the meal replacement shakes market in these countries is stagnant, while the market has increased opportunity in the Asian and Middle East & African countries, and is expected to show highest growth rate over the forecast period. The increased middle class population and increased middle class income in these countries is expected to drive the market growth for the meal replacement shakes product.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9105

Meal Replacement Shakes Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the meal replacement shakes market are: Amway, Organic, Inc., Healthy Natural Solutions, Abbott Laboratories, Harbalife Nutrition, Damhert Nutrition, Trinkkost GmbH, Nouveau Medicament (P) Ltd., Perrigo Company Plc., Futricio, Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Nutrition and Santé SAS, Saturo Food GmbH,