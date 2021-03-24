Microplate Washer Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2018 – 2028

Microplate washers are used to remove reagents from sample wells such that they can be prepared for the next process. The microplate washer dispenses wash solution into the sample wells. This is done through a series of cycles of buffer dispense and aspiration. Microplate washer follows a series of cycles to ensure that any unbound liquid is thoroughly removed and other bound substances are left within the microplate wells. The microplate washer then removes the wash solution through suction.

The microplate washer is composed of a microplate work station that includes a priming tray, reservoir kit, pump module and aspiration head used for dispensing the wash solution. These microplate washers are available as automates and manual microplate washers. The manual microplate washers are designed such that they can be completely controlled by its operator, from filling the reservoir to aspiration. For the manual type of microplate the lab technician or researcher prepares a script for the timing of the activities such as dispensing, waiting, shaking and aspiration. Once the script is prepared the microplate is inserted into the microplate washer for processing. The automatic microplate washer is designed such that it can profile the microplates automatically thereby reducing human errors. The automatic microplate washers can read and interpret the size of the microplate. Some microplate washers require hardware attachments for different types of microplates. Automatic and manual microplate washers are available in two configurations, i.e., plate and strip. The plate type of microplate washer cleanses the whole microplate in a single process, while the strip type of microplate washer cleanses the microplate strip by strip.

Microplate washers can be used for a number of applications including cell cultures, protein assays, western blots and beads, Enzym-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), as well as for DNA purification processes. The microplate washers available in the market are compatible with microplates up to 384 wells. Up to 5 wash solutions or buffers can be dispensed or attached to the microplate washer and can dispense a range of volumes from 10 microliters to 3 milliliters.

Microplate Washer Market: Drivers and Restraints

The microplate washers market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future owing to increase in number of drug discovery research centers and clinical diagnostics, and high throughput screening application. Other factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are increased research funding in the biotech & pharmaceutical industry along with the increasing number of service providers through private labs.

Microplate Washer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the microplate washer market can be segmented as:

Automated Microplate Washers

Manual Microplate Washers

On the basis of configuration, the microplate washer market can be segmented as:

Plate Configuration

Strip Configuration

On the basis of the end users, the microplate washer market can be segmented as:

Academics

Hospitals

Private labs

Research Institutes

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Microplate Washer Market: Overview

The global microplate washer market is expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period. The demand for microplate washers is expected to gain traction over the forecast period due to increasing research in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries. The increasing number of private labs for research & similar services is also adding to the increased demand for the product worldwide.

Microplate Washer Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global microplate washer market is segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for microplate washers due to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancement. Germany, France, and the U.K. are expected to the key contributing courtiers in the Western Europe market for microplate washers. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan microplate washer market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to availability of low-cost products in the region. China is expected to be one of the major revenue contributing countries in the global microplate washer market due to the availability of cost-effective microplate washers increased healthcare funding in the region.

Microplate Washer Market: Key Participants

Example of some key participants in the global microplate washer market are BioTek Instruments, Molecular Devices LLC, BD Biosciences, Bio-Rad, Calbiotech, Inc, Hudson Robotics, Inc, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Titertek-Berthold, among others.