“Mobile Financial Services Market Opportunities for Telcos in Latin America”, is a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of mobile financial services (MFS) in Latin America. It delivers deep qualitative insight into the telco service portfolios and positioning strategies in the region, analyzing key trends on telcos’ mobile financial practices, business models to foster their in the mobile financial space, and case studies.

Latin America’s mobile subscriptions reached 112% of population in 2017. However, only 11% of the total population are mobile money users. In the region, MFS has not reached significant scale yet due to low awareness of MFS, security concerns over mobile payments, and low broadband penetration.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Mobile Financial Services: Portfolio: This section provides an overview of the core portfolio of mobile network operators’ mobile financial services.

– Section 2: MFS in Latin America: This section looks at the recent development and the current state of mobile financial services in the region while also providing a closer look at market conditions of MFS adoption.

– Section 3: Case studies: This section looks at a total of two MFS case studies from Latin America giving insight into mobile network operators’ strategies and ambitions .

– Section 4: Key findings: it consists of a summary of key findings and recommendations for the Latin America mobile financial services market.

– Given that the vast majority of Latin American countries fall under undeveloped markets, the opportunity for telcos to offer consumers mobile financial products is still present. No country in the region presents a penetration above 50% of Mobile Money Users.

– The lack of smartphones and mobile broadband altogether create a high barrier to entry in the MFS market. Although smartphone penetration reached 68% of the population in Latin America, only 55% of people have access to mobile broadband

– Upper middle income countries are significantly different from middle income countries in terms of the MFS market as these countries show the highest account ownership within the traditional banking system.Telcos generally play a small role or size a less lucrative opportunity in MFS. As a result MFS are being adopted at a slower rate.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Telefonica

America Móvil

Telcel

Tigo

Millicom

Vivo Brazil

Western Union

Paypal

Mastercard

