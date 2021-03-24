Mobile Marketing Platforms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Industry
We identifies two types of mobile marketing platforms: (1) Multichannel marketing hubs (MMH) with native mobile marketing capabilities: Offer mobile marketing as part of a broader marketing cloud. These vendors deliver a range of engagement and analytics capabilities for mobile web and mobile applications. They offer native mobile marketing capabilities, but may also partner with third parties to support capabilities around delivery, monetization and measurement. (2) Purpose-built mobile marketing platforms: Enable direct-marketing engagement capabilities including SMS campaign design, delivery and reporting, push-notification and in-app messaging, and mobile-wallet integration. Additionally, these solutions can link to existing marketing platforms, such as email and social marketing. Note that analysts may need to update the market definition as they progress through the research process. You will be explicitly notified of the change(s) should they need to happen
In 2018, the global Mobile Marketing Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Marketing Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Marketing Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vibes
Localytics
Urban Airship
Leanplum
Pyze
IMImobile
Swrve
MoEngage
Salesforce
Sailthru
Braze
IBM
SessionM
Oracle
TUNE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH)
Purpose-built Mobile Marketing Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
iOS
Android
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Marketing Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Marketing Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH)
1.4.3 Purpose-built Mobile Marketing Platforms
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 iOS
1.5.3 Android
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size
2.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Marketing Platforms Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Marketing Platforms Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in China
7.3 China Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type
7.4 China Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in India
10.3 India Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type
10.4 India Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Mobile Marketing Platforms Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Vibes
12.1.1 Vibes Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Vibes Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Vibes Recent Development
12.2 Localytics
12.2.1 Localytics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 Localytics Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Localytics Recent Development
12.3 Urban Airship
12.3.1 Urban Airship Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 Urban Airship Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Urban Airship Recent Development
12.4 Leanplum
12.4.1 Leanplum Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 Leanplum Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Leanplum Recent Development
12.5 Pyze
12.5.1 Pyze Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 Pyze Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Pyze Recent Development
12.6 IMImobile
12.6.1 IMImobile Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 IMImobile Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IMImobile Recent Development
12.7 Swrve
12.7.1 Swrve Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 Swrve Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Swrve Recent Development
12.8 MoEngage
12.8.1 MoEngage Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 MoEngage Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 MoEngage Recent Development
12.9 Salesforce
12.9.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 Salesforce Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.10 Sailthru
12.10.1 Sailthru Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Marketing Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 Sailthru Revenue in Mobile Marketing Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Sailthru Recent Development
12.11 Braze
12.12 IBM
12.13 SessionM
12.14 Oracle
12.15 TUNE
