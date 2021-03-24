GlobalData’s “Monthly Upstream Capital Raising Review — January 2019”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the upstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative month-on-month data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873929

Scope:

– Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

— Analysis of Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry

— Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

— Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors

— Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873929

Key Points from TOC:

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Sector Highlights

3. Capital Raising — Americas

4. Capital Raising — Europe, Middle East, and Africa

5. Capital Raising — Asia-Pacific

6. Appendix

6.1. Abbreviations

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Coverage

6.4. Secondary Research

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/monthly-upstream-capital-raising-review-january-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]