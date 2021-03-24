Motorcycle Side Box Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2028 –2028

Motorcycle Side Box Market: Overview

Motorcycle side box is used as luggage box which is made of fiber, aluminum alloy and other materials. Standard bike riders, who travels the long journey or touring are also installed side box and put necessary luggage in the box. On many stranded bikes three sided box is installed one at carrier and other two install at the right and left of the bikes. . In rural area bike owner makes these boxes by giving orders to a local garage for intending to carry vegetables, water bottle and others. Over the last few years, aftermarket segment is anticipated to gain superior traction in the global market mainly in rural areas owing to increasing consumer demand. On the flip side, cruiser bike’s owner is focused towards the stylish side box with attractive color. Sport bikes, light weight material side box is the primary focus of the leading manufacturer owing weight is plays a crucial role in the overall efficiency of the racing bikes. The tech giant player is planning and campaigning with local player in order to understand the need of the customer as well as adopting deep pocket strategies for intending to manufacturer high quality motorcycle side boxes in low price. In the future instance, the global motorcycle side box market is anticipated to grow with a double digit CAGR over the slated time period.

Motorcycle Side Box Market: Dynamics

In developed countries consumer is demanding for variety in color of the motorcycle side box particularly for standard and cruiser bike. Moreover, increasing fleet of standard bike and cruiser bike are also projected to pave a way for the global motorcycle side box market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing sales of adventure bikes is also anticipated to foster the global market by the end of 2026. The global motorcycle side box market is significantly depends on the sales units of the motorcycle as well as disposal income of customer are the two factors which can hamper the global motorcycle side bag market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing taxation on import and export of side box material is also estimated to hinder the global motorcycle box market over the slated time period.

Over the last few years, motorcycle modification is creating a revolution in the motorcycle industry. The consumer buys second hand bikes and invest significant money on the bike for desired modification in the bikes. In India, renowned manufacturer Royal Enfield is gaining superior traction for this trend. Furthermore, an industry leader is investing hefty money in R&D for inventing light material motorcycle side box such as fiber side box.

Motorcycle Side Box Market: Segmentation

The global motorcycle side box market can segmented on the basis of Motorcycle Type:

Standard

Cruiser

Moped

Sport

Others

The global motorcycle side box market can be segmented on the basis of Material:

Plastic

Fiber

Aluminum alloy

Others

The global motorcycle side box market can be segmented on the basis of Price:

Low

Medium

Premium

The global motorcycle side box market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Motorcycle Side Box Market: Regional Outlook

China and India are anticipated to dominate in the global market owing to increasing middle class family and public infrastructure is not extensive. Europe and North America are projected to gain significant traction in the global market owing to the consumer is showing their interest in recreation activity such as touring. Furthermore, Latin America is anticipated to gain significant traction in the market due to public transportation is costly. Therefore, the people of the region is buying personal bikes. The Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to weather is not good and high temperature may reduce the rider’s interest recreational activity. South East Asia and Pacific is projected to grow by sluggish CAGR owing to declining sales of motorcycle, particularly in an ASEAN country over the latter half forecast period.

Motorcycle Side Box Market: Key Participants

The key participants of the global Motorcycle Side Box market are following:

SWAYAM ENTERPRISES

Studds Accessories Ltd.

Wuxi Thai-Racing Trade Co., Ltd

Shankarrao Pawar Seat Corner

Bags & Bike

Kohli Bullet Accessories

