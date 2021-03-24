“Niger: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Niger today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile service markets , as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Telecom service revenue will be led by revenue growth in mobile data, mobile voice, fixed voice, and fixed broadband segments. Operators will continue to focus on the expansion of 3G networks and we expect commercial 4G service to be launched in 2018. The Trans Saharan Fiber-optic Backbone Project will enhance the broadband capacity in the country and aid in enabling low cost telecom services for customers.

Get Sample Copy of Report at www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/529865

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Niger.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications market.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– The overall telecom service revenue in Niger will grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2018-2023.

– Mobile voice service will continue to remain the largest revenue contributor over the forecast period, contributing to 72.8% of the total revenue in 2018.

– Mobile data revenue will register the fastest growth rate, at a CAGR of 24.1%, over the forecast period.

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Niger’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Niger’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Niger’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Niger.

Companies Mentioned:

Airtel Niger

Moov Niger

Orange Niger

Niger Telecom

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/529865

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]